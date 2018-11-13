Melania says she’s a “strong and independent woman” who doesn’t need Michelle Obama’s help

Breaking news: Melania Trump and Michelle Obama aren’t friends.

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed in her newly released memoir, “Becoming,” that Laura Bush reached out to her before Michelle moved into the White House to let her know she was just a “phone call away” for any advice Michelle may need in her new role.

But when Michelle offered the same friendship to Melania, she never heard anything back, she told on ABC News.

It’s at least the second time Michelle and Melania have traded blunt barbs over the last few days. Last week, Michelle told NPR that she couldn’t relate to Melania’s claim that she was the most bullied person on the planet. And Melania, apparently, had enough. She responded to Michelle’s accusation of a cold shoulder by, perhaps accidentally, paraphrasing a famous meme.

“Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way. When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House,” a spokeswoman for the first lady said in a Monday statement.

One can’t help but remember, however, an occasion when Melania apparently did seek out some help from Michelle Obama. During a speech at the 2016 Republican convention, Melania apparently plagiarized significant portions of a speech that Michelle gave at the 2008 Democratic convention.

Melania has been a famously private first lady, often traveling alone and distancing herself from the chaos of her husband’s administration. She, for example, rebuked President Donald Trump’s lawyer when he tried to speak on her behalf to say she believed her husband about his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“I never talked to Mr. Giuliani,” Melania said to ABC News.

Cover image: First lady Melania Trump pauses as she speaks to media during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt, in this Oct. 6, 2018 photo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)