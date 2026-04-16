Melanie Martinez Announces HADES: THE SACRIFICE Tour for 2026

Melanie Martinez just announced the HADES: THE SACRIFICE tour for 2026.

The 26-date outing will see the pop singer making a go of it across North America, Mexico, and Europe starting this summer and into the fall.

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HADES: THE SACRIFICE will kick off July 15 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Subsequent North American stops will include Detroit, Boston, Baltimore, Orlando, Austin, and Mexico City. The North American run will conclude at LA’s Kia Forum on August 14.

The tour will then head overseas for a European leg, with stops including Amsterdam, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Brussels, and Prague. View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets for Melanie Martinez’ HADES: THE SACRIFICE below.

Melanie Martinez 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Melanie Martinez’ HADES: THE SACRIFICE North American tour dates will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, April 22 at 12 PM local time. Sign up here by 11:59 PM Monday, April 20 for access. General onsale will begin Friday, April 24 at 12 PM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Melanie Martinez Tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Martinez just released HADES, her fourth studio album. The album sees the star taking a darker turn than her past creative direction (mighty scary for the artist who used to dress up as a cute doll!) and this tour’s production will reflect the singer’s aesthetic turn away from her “Cry-Baby” character to a spooky, though still doll-like, persona.

“When writing HADES, I knew the tour for this album had to be immersive and cinematic,” Martinez said. “This tour is very different to anything I’ve done before, and involves more practical elements and camera illusions. We’re working on making sure each song gets their moment. I hope it can bring people together under these strange dystopian times we’re living in.”

07/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

07/17 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/20 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

07/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/25 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/28 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

07/30 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/06 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

08/08 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/11 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

09/12 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live

09/15 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

09/17 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

09/18 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

09/20 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

09/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

09/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

09/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena