Melbourne Man Goes Fishing Through Window, Catches Versace Chain from Store Mannequin

Police are on the hunt for a burglar who used a fishing rod to steal a Versace necklace from a store in Melbourne’s CBD.

CCTV footage captured during the early hours of February 24 shows a man, clad in a Lonsdale windcheater, grey cotton track pants and runners, standing outside the luxury store on Little Collins Street with fishing rod suspiciously in hand.

It’s understood the jewellery thief broke a small hole in the glass of the door before angling his rod through the gap and using the fishing line to hook the necklace from around the neck of a mannequin.

Here’s CCTV video of the incident, released by Victoria Police:

“It appears that the burglar was fishing for nearly three hours before landing his catch,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

Investigators have released images of a man who they think might be able to help with their enquiries. He’s described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 180 centimetres tall with short, receding hair, and is estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 years.

