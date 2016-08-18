Melbourne Rough Nuts AD Skinner Combine the Right Amounts of Rocky and Rowdy

Image: Bad Teeth zine

Just like his band, Justin ‘Juzzy’ Paul of AD Skinner pulls no punches or bullshit when asked to describe “My Time”, a track from the band’s most recent tape. “It’s about a young man’s journey. Lyrics are like words. Art school is rough.” There’s nothing very art school about AD Skinner, four rough nuts from Melbourne, who are made up of members of Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Spotting and Circuits.

Bashing out a fairly simple but solid take on Aussie punk, the four-piece manage to combine the right amount of rock and rowdy. But then growing up on a musial diet of the Victims, X and Radio Birdman, is going to hold any band in good stead. Even the notorious Rupture gets a look in. “We used to do a Rupture cover when we first started playing shows. We reckon they’re sick,” explains Juzzy.

The band’s new tape is out soon on local Melbourne label Unwound.

