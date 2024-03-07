Melbourne Sex Worker Peach Kreamer’s Debut Cookbook Is Full-On Food Porn

The peachy curve of an arse beside a crusted rack of lamb, fingers lingering on bone. A tongue dragging across a cream pie. A dildo on the dinner table. Pulled pork and bare tits over the spitting juices of a steak.

Good Food & Nice Nudes, the debut cookbook of Melbourne sex worker and hospo icon Peach Kreamer, is 58 pages of full-on food porn, recipes and photos with the uncensored gourmand gaze. Dripping with the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, the sensualism of Anthony Bourdain’s Appetites and captured with a bacchanalia execution, it’s hardcore in hardback.

If you live in Melbourne you’ve probably been served a drink by Kreamer – although she says she’s been fired from almost every bar she worked at. She’s been a sex worker since she was 18 but now mainly splits her time between OnlyFans, escorting and the brothel.

But food’s always been her true passion.

“I will literally be mid-blowjob thinking about pancetta and anchovies,” Kreamer told VICE.

“If I was never to suck dick every day for the rest of my life, this is what I would do, write cookbooks, go on TV – imagine it, Kochie and Kreamer!”

Peach Kreamer.

The book feels like the ultimate Melbourne fetishistic “food porn”, but it’s not planned that way.

“It’s literally just me,” she said. “It’s love, cooking, good food and also being your absolute self, naked, not giving a fuck.”

She bounces with energy. Square-tipped chrome orange nails, a diamante grin, a long white-blond textured mullet, a body blooming with tatts.

“My aesthetic is very ratbag, piece of shit,” she said, downing a lager.

“People don’t expect I can cook because I suck dick for a living. They don’t expect the recipes to be as good as they are. You’re either a whore or a housewife.”

Creating Peach Kreamer’s cookbook involved a 72-hour porn and cooking shoot in her apartment.

The idea spawned in November 2022 from an Instagram DM from a guy asking for her link – not to her OnlyFans or escort page, but for a cookbook.

“I didn’t have a cookbook, what the fuck,” she said, “then I thought, why the fuck wouldn’t I have a cookbook?”

From mid-2023, it was go time. Kreamer enlisted two friends, professional photographers Warwick Gow and Aidan Rice, for a 72-hour intensive in her Fitzroy flat where she and her friends dressed up, stripped down and cooked hard.

“I cooked all 17 recipes, and did the porn shoot, it was hectic … because I fucked my wrist up at Revs the week before but couldn’t cancel.”

They’re all Kreamer’s own recipes, with a few inspired by dishes she loves eating, and one collaboration with Charlotte, her sous and “dessert queen”.

“I had to throw in a dessert,” she said.

“Desserts are very precise. There are measurements, you follow the recipe [whereas] cooking is by eye or taste. And I’m a smoker, so I go intense.

“A lot of my recipes will just say ‘use a fuckload of butter’, and it’s up to your perception of what a fuckload is. Lots of this, a splash of wine. I’m a guesstimator.”

With photos ranging from the suggestive to the explicit, it’s a unique cookbook.

“It’s fully uncensored,” Kreamer said.

“Puss out, arsehole out. I do a last supper scene with my friends. They’re all throwing food over me, tits out, cock out, wearing a strap-on.”

Juice, Kreamer’s pet white chihuahua (“literally my best fucking friend, we’re both fire signs”) also features. The work is an output of friendship and love.

“When I cook, I go all out. It’s my love language,” she said.

“Sunday night, dinner party at mine, I’m mum. The book’s not cheap weekday meals. It’s bougie. Fun, fancy or really fucking delicious. Simple, intense dishes.”

The cookbook’s full of tits, ass, leather and spit, but its recipes are family-style, inspired by Melbourne’s unparalleled fresh produce markets and deep cultural traditions upheld in homes and community spaces across this multicultural city.

“I love Queen Vic [Market], I get horny off ‘tomatoes, tomatoes, three dollars!’ I love that shit.”

However, none of the dishes are actually family recipes.

“My mum was the worst cook in the world,” she said.

“I ran away and lived on the streets for a year when I was 13, then I moved in with my boyfriend for four years. His mum taught me how to cook, she was the Bosnian queen of my life. She taught me to do ragu and lasagne, use spices and slow cook. There are bits and pieces in the book from her.

“Every single part of my lasagne is homemade. It’s love. Nothing is quick and easy… It’s a feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction. Like with me and sex, when I make them come it’s a gold star moment. Job well done!”

Peach’s Lasagne.

Apart from an occasional cheese platter or “girlfriend experience”, food is very separate to Kreamer’s sex work – it’s more personal: Aphrodisiac. Slutty. Feeling fucking good.

“Sex and food go together,” she said. “It’s foreplay, food leading into sex. Like, those first impressions of someone, you meet outside of the bedroom. It’s a restaurant, you enjoy the food, the more you enjoy the food, the better the sex is.”

“You just can’t comprehend some food, it touches your mouth and you say, get fucked! Like sex: How the fuck is this in my mouth or in my pussy?”

Her mood-killer food?

“I hate froyo,” she said, with violence.

“I hate any man who asks me out for frozen yogurt. It’s pathetic… Froyo’s my ick.”

Kreamer loves her treats: oyster appetisers, steak with every condiment, premium sushi and always the full set menu.

But the importance of nourishment isn’t lost on Kreamer.

“I would love to make enough money to open up somewhere to take care of people,” she said.

“Give them good food and community… When you’re like that all you want is to be part of something.”

She launched her pre-sale with a 15 per cent donation of proceeds to a grassroots collective, Decolonise Sex Work AU, providing mutual aid for Blak sex workers.

“Pris, who runs it, is a fucking inspiration,” she said. “I’m white, blonde, very fucking privileged. It’s Blak sex workers who paved the way for me to be open about who I am and what I do and they deal with that stigma, bashing and shame more than I do.”

She’s already thinking about her second and third books but, for now, Kreamer is giddy for Good Food & Nice Nudes, an indecent love letter to her dinner parties and the people who helped her turn a silly DM into a new way to feed others – and one hell of a coffee table conversation starter.

Kosa Monteith is a food and drink writer based in Melbourne. Follow Kosa on Instagram.