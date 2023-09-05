Melbourne’s Longest Running Espresso Bar Is Heaven

A walk through Pellegrini’s on the corner of a Melbourne CBD laneway is like entering a time machine. The walls are home to decades of restaurant memorabilia, the traditional single stool dining experience remains in-tact, and the warmth – and homeliness – of Nonna’s kitchen lingers. Pellegrini’s is the place to go for traditional Italian dining.

After 69 years in the game, it’s no joke that the restaurant is built on a foundation of love and family. Over the years, they’ve managed to maintain and upkeep many of its customary details, from its furniture, cabinetry, and most significantly, the menu.

VICE’s Arielle Richards spoke to the restaurant’s current owner to dig into the rich history, and even richer food, on offer.

