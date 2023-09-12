Melbourne’s Paramount Food Court is More Than You Think

Down the winding staircases and unassuming escalators of the three-storey Paramount Retail Centre in Chinatown you’ll find the (obviously named) Paramount Food Court. It’s a cultural hub filled with high quality, authentic Asian and South Asian foods, from dumplings to curry and everything in between.

Twenty-six years on and the food court’s layout and furniture calls back to its humbling beginnings in 1997. The walls are painted in a yellow-toned cream, and the floors are a geometric pattern of red, green and yellow tiles. It gives off a ‘liminal space’ feel, however this is constantly disguised by the busy traffic within. Now, this hidden gem has many foods on offer, serving up everything from Thai, Korean, Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Sri Lankan.

VICE’s Aleksandra Bliszczyk ventured out to Paramount Food Court during its busy lunch rush to ogle at the list of food vendors available and relish in the cuisines that have made this food spot a true Melbourne treasure.

Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.

