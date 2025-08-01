This Delta-8 Gummy Is What Strawberries Wish They Tasted Like

Delta-8 THC is still finding its prime audience in the cannabis market. Some stoners are obsessed with it, while others aren’t impressed. Either way, products like the Mellow Fellow Dream Blend Live Resin Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies are available to most people (thanks to legal loopholes in the 2018 US Farm Bill). And these are for sure worth a try.

Quick note: Live resin is a cannabis concentrate made by flash-freezing fresh cannabis. We love it because it’s potent and preserves more cannabinoids than other types of concentrates.

Adorable and Unassuming

Do not let this adorable little pink bag fool you. These are a decent dose of Delta-8 THC. The gummies come in a few different size options, but I got the “satchel,” which just contains two gummies. Again, so unassuming. But each gummy contains 50mg of cannabinoids.

Here’s the breakdown: 20mg Delta-8 THC, 15mg CBN, 10mg CBD, 2.5mg Delta-9 THC, and 2.5mg HHC. Mellow Fellow does refer to these as Delta-9 Gummies on their site, but with this recipe, I’m going to categorize them as Delta-8 edibles.

This combination hit surprisingly clearly. Typically, when I take Delta-8 gummies, I have to take way more to feel something — like 75-100mg — but these had me feeling something after just 40mg (yeah, I ate both at once). It’s not just about the Delta-8. All the other cannabinoids team up to create a distinct entourage effect. I think the CBN and CBD really stand out in this formula, acting like D-8’s very capable sidekicks.

A Slow Down

If you’re brand new to the Delta-8 world, there are some things to know. While Delta-8 THC is synthesized from CBD and supposed to act like Delta-9 THC, it does produce a very different high. I find that a lot of the more notable effects of THC, such as giggles, munchies, and euphoria, are absent. What’s left behind is a more subtle and quiet high that doesn’t overwhelm your brain.

These Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies deliver that same kind of clear-headed high. It’s a strong sense of relaxation and creates a slow-paced kind of vibe. It can help with anxiety, but won’t have you on the moon or anything. While I’m not usually productive on Delta-8 (or any THC for that matter), many other people find that they can handle business on this kind of high.

That 2.5mg Delta-9 THC gives the other cannabinoids a little oomph. I felt more uplifted than when I take pure Delta-8 gummies, but still wasn’t hazy or euphoric.

Grown-Up Fruit Snacks

YUM. Mellow Fellow understood the assignment when they set out to make a strawberry gummy. It is supremely flavorful and bursting with fruitiness. Of course, it doesn’t taste like actual strawberries, like most strawberry-flavored things. But it nails that syrupy and bright profile, more like a strawberry nectar. It’s a teensy bit sour, creating that tingly jaw feeling for half a second.

I know it’s easy to say something is “mouthwatering,” but when I say it in this case, I mean these literally make me salivate because the taste is so rich. And the texture matches perfectly, with a chew that’s on the softer side and only a tiny bit of sugar coating to stop them from sticking together. Which is wise, because they are sticky, but pleasantly so. They’re the ideal D-8 gummy for my sweet tooth stoners.

Old-Timey Cool Meets Candy Core

It’s so cute that Mellow Fellow offers these gummies in a two-pack. I’m the order-three-appetizers-instead-of-a-meal type because who doesn’t love variety? So being able to order sample sizes of these gummies is a joy. If you’re not into that, no worries, you can get the 20-count bag of Dream Blend Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies.

The brand has a vintage vibe, like an old saloon or apothecary. They use colors that are somehow rich and muted, striking a balance between vibrant and refined. MF keeps it classy while still being cheerful and cheeky.

Paying for the Blend

The price of these rings in at $1.50-$2.50 per gummy, depending on which size bag you buy. Obviously, the two-pack is the more expensive one, costing $5 for two gummies. For long-time stoners who like to get as high as possible, these are likely not gonna be the best bang for your buck. But the complicated combination of cannabinoids creates a unique and calculated high that’s worth it if that’s what you’re looking for.

Like I said, some people can work while on a Delta-8 high, so it just depends on who you are and what you want out of your edibles. For reference, the typical price range for Delta-9 THC gummies is $1-$2. Something like the Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Gummies is going to get you higher for less, but won’t deliver the special D-8 sensation.

Delta-8 Done Right

As far as flavor, these are a homerun. And this high is one of the best I’ve experienced with Delta-8 gummies. In the end, I’ll always be a D-9 girl. However, products like the Mellow Fellow Dream Blend Live Resin Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies make a solid case for Delta-8’s place on the market. And makes real strawberries taste like celery.

