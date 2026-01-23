We Tried Mellow Fellow’s Sleep Gummies to See If CBN Is Actually the Chill Cannabinoid

Sleep used to mean counting sheep. Now it means counting cannabinoids. CBN gummies are the latest attempt to hack rest in an exhausted culture that’s tired of being tired. We looked at Mellow Fellow Sleep CBN Gummies to see how they stack up to other sleep gummies.

The Sleep CBN Gummies are a cannabinoid-based edible product sold by Mellow Fellow, a U.S. hemp brand offering a range of cannabinoid products. The gummies are formulated around cannabinol, or CBN, which is a naturally occurring cannabinoid derived from hemp.

CBN is growing in popularity and science has begun exploring the benefits. In a randomized study of 293 participants, 20 mg of CBN did not significantly improve overall sleep quality compared to placebo, but it did significantly reduce nighttime awakenings and overall sleep disturbance, according to the American Psychological Association. There was no affect on sleep onset, morning grogginess, or daytime fatigue. When researchers added CBD to the mix, there wasn’t a change. That means CBN alone may modestly improve sleep continuity without making you hazy the next day. That’s good news for Mellow Fellow’s sleep CBN line.

RELATED: Martha Stewart CBD Sleep Gummies Elevate the Basic Buzz

What ARE MELLOW FELLOW SLEEP CBN GUMMIES?

Mellow Fellow has a lot to offer, from disposable vapes, edibles, drinks, flower and bundle packs. The gummies are part of the wellness group, which includes CBD and CBG varieties. The Sleep CBN Gummies each include 30 gummies, delivering a total of 1,500 milligrams of CBN, or 50 milligrams per gummy. The gummies are cherry or blue razz-flavored and are plant-based. They have MCT oil sourced from coconut to carry the cannabinoid extract – just make sure you’re not allergic. According to Mellow Fellow, the gummies are lab tested for cannabinoid content to make sure they meet the legal definition of hemp products in the United States.

You can buy the Sleep CBN Gummies for approximately $25–$30 USD per jar directly through the Mellow Fellow website. The company also distributes through select online cannabinoid retailers.

TESTING Mellow Fellow Sleep CBN Gummies

Mellow Fellow’s CBN sleep gummies are known for their gentler effect compared to traditional sleep aids. People report that they help quiet the mind, ease muscle tension, and reduce middle-of-the-night wakeups without producing a high. The sleep process can be faster and the wake up leaves some feeling more refreshed and less foggy than with melatonin. The gummies can be inconsistent according to some. Blue Razz is described as sweet and tangy, likening it to classic blue raspberry candy. The refreshing and strong taste can mask the hemp. The cherry flavor also gives a candy experience with some tartness.

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

Remember, always speak with your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have health concerns.

Final take ON Mellow Fellow Sleep CBN Gummies

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

Mellow Fellow’s Sleep CBN Gummies are part-science, part-supplement culture, and part-population desperate for better sleep. Built around a high-dose CBN formula, they’re designed to support sleep continuity rather than instantly knock you out. Research suggests CBN may reduce nighttime awakenings without next-day fatigue, and fans of the gummies agree, saying they get calmer nights, fewer wakeups, and less grogginess than melatonin. The tradeoffs are familiar – taste and potency can feel inconsistent, and dialing in timing and dose matters. At their best, these gummies offer a measured, cannabinoid-based approach to sleep that’s more tool than miracle.