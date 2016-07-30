Melo is Not Feeling Team USA Singing Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”

c’mon Melo!

(via @DeMar_DeRozan) pic.twitter.com/cu8g4u8o4X

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2016

Oh, to be Team USA right now. You’ve got literally the whole world ahead of you—and arguably at your feet, as you’ll be dunking on all kinds of fools from other countries in the sport invented in your country, with sneakers at eye level. The team is heading from Chicago to Houston today to finish off a series of exhibition games, and decided to blast Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 smash hit “A Thousand Miles.” This is not only an adorable choice, but an appropriate one (they’re traveling, get it?), but Carmelo Anthony is absolutely not feeling it.

DeMar DeRozan, who shot the video, seems to be the main perpetrator here, but everyone has their own level of involvement, articulating the full spectrum of emotions that the song elicits. Kyrie with the content head wag, DeMar coyly playing the keys, Jimmy Butler with the smug conducting skills, Harrison Barnes and Draymond busting up, Kevin Durant wrapped up in a blanket, looking like he needs Netflix, a quart of Ben and Jerry’s and a hot cocoa, and Carmelo Anthony absolutely fuming that this monstrosity is pervading his eardrums.

Draymond made sure to get another angle on the situation, adding a few other snaps of other songs to boot:

thank you draymond pic.twitter.com/MUdWVsqR0i

— James Herbert (@outsidethenba) July 30, 2016

Makes you wonder the kind of shit you’d see if the Dream Team had SnapChat. This is going to be one hell of a summer.

UPDATE:

Apparently, that rousing round of “A Thousand Miles” really tuckered everyone out, because now nearly all of Team USA is asleep—that is, except for Draymond.

Draymond Green appears to be the only one awake on the Team USA plane. He won’t stop bugging his teammates. pic.twitter.com/1mylXov4uc

— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 30, 2016

King Troll up in this piece. Always with the extra energy, that Draymond. Wait ’til the 10 hour flight to Rio, and maybe Dray will throw together a Kanye “Famous” remix edit.