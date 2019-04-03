Melo Makes Music Shows His Versatility on “High Vibrations”

Chicago’s own Melo Makes Music is back with his first new single of 2019, the versatile and good-vibes single “High Vibrations.” Noisey is pleased to premiere the music video above, which shows Melo dripping in fashion-style editorial shoots all across the city. With the single, Melo has announced a full length EP, Odyssey Fun World, with longtime associate and producer Martin $ky. Melo will release a new song every month for the rest of 2019, a year that started with Melo appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert alongside Taylor Bennett.

Check out the video for “High Vibrations” at the top of the page, and watch”Remember,” from the Noisey x SoundCloud singles series, below.