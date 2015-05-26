Melt In the Sun with a New Record from Communions

The self-titled EP from Scandanavian quartet Communions melts in the sun like a block of ice. Their warm, dreamy melodies move in swirling, glacial drifts. And for those of you living under said glacier, Denmark is the new frontier for noise-pop these days with the recent outpour of similar sounding bands like Lust For Youth, Iceage, and Low. There just might be something in the water out there because they’ve got this quivering ice-rock on lock. The album is streaming in full below and will be available for purchase on June 2 via Tough Love.