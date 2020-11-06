Some Funny Memes to Distract You While Waiting for US Election Results

All over the world, people are glued to their screens waiting for the results of the United States election. Will it be a re-election for President Donald Trump or a Joe Biden win?
Three days after the Tuesday polls, we still don’t know for sure. It’s certainly anxiety-inducing for many but fear not, the internet has come to the rescue — as it does — with a whole bunch of memes.
From clever wordplay to an eerily accurate episode of Veep, let these posts distract you from endless Twitter scrolling.
People can’t keep their eyes away, procrastinating just to keep up with the news.
Watching states turn red and blue was way too stressful for some.
They say life imitates art. Just look at this scene from an episode of Veep.
These people are clearly not having it with Nevada, as it remains one of the last few states still counting ballots.
Who doesn’t love clever wordplay?
Autotune makes everything funnier, even conspiracy theories-turned-memes.
If the election were the Oscars, it might look something like this.