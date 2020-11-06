Some Funny Memes to Distract You While Waiting for US Election Results

All over the world, people are glued to their screens waiting for the results of the United States election. Will it be a re-election for President Donald Trump or a Joe Biden win?

Three days after the Tuesday polls, we still don’t know for sure. It’s certainly anxiety-inducing for many but fear not, the internet has come to the rescue — as it does — with a whole bunch of memes.

From clever wordplay to an eerily accurate episode of Veep, let these posts distract you from endless Twitter scrolling.

People can’t keep their eyes away, procrastinating just to keep up with the news.

https://twitter.com/bdsams/status/1324002646240485378

https://twitter.com/KARMEN300/status/1323671128175497216

Watching states turn red and blue was way too stressful for some.

Texas swinging between red and blue is making me feel physically sick. Im not even American. #Elections2020 #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/g7r3SSvLEO — Linz (@LinappeZ) November 4, 2020

They say life imitates art. Just look at this scene from an episode of Veep.

THIS IS LITERALLY AN EPISODE OF VEEP https://t.co/TkNdIRCxo9 pic.twitter.com/n5BpNwsuiZ — alyssugh (she/her) (@alystentothis) November 5, 2020

These people are clearly not having it with Nevada, as it remains one of the last few states still counting ballots.

Nevada gonna wake up tomorrow and announce the presidency like “I have two photos in my hand…” pic.twitter.com/HpfDQZQ5Qh — null & void. (@tiquetweets) November 5, 2020

https://twitter.com/Fothousands/status/1324231136415940610

Nevada counting ballots https://t.co/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

Who doesn’t love clever wordplay?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHNCRwwLI4f/?igshid=daiagprzc55u

Autotune makes everything funnier, even conspiracy theories-turned-memes.

Sorry I had to pic.twitter.com/XDlnAabuf3 — Holly Herndon (@hollyherndon) November 4, 2020

If the election were the Oscars, it might look something like this.