Rent These Rad Vacation Homes While They’re Still Free for Memorial Day

Gosh darnit—you’ve done it again, haven’t you? And no, we don’t mean messing up the Hollandaise sauce (you’re only human). We’re referring to the fact that Memorial Day 2022 is just around the bend (May 30, folks), and you promised your friends that you’d find the vibiest, most affordable rental house to massage and bon voyage. Unfortunately, you also forgot to peep Airbnb, Vrbo, Plum Guide, and all the other rental sites (booo) because you’ve just been busy with… stuff. And that’s cool! In fact, that’s exactly why the gods hatched us from our collective Rec Room egg. We were put on this slippery green earth for one purpose alone: to find you the best Airbnbs and rental homes that will have your friends and lovers thinking, Damn. They’re really clocked-in.

We’ve perused the best rental platforms to find you homes across the United States, from coast to coast (and then some), whether you want to plan the perfect staycation with spa amenities in Dallas, Texas, or rent out a luxe cabin fit for the commune in Woodstock, New York. Most importantly, we’ve made sure that every last one of these rentals is wide open for you and your crew—be that a party of two or 16—to have a weekend of unforgettable relaxation and debauchery. So whip out those frequent flier miles, and let’s go vacation cruising.

Videos by VICE

The Best East Coast Memorial Day Rentals

A Woodstock hideaway for 16 people

Photo: Airbnb

This retreat in Woodstock, New York is more than your average Airbnb escape—it’s a veritable retreat spread across 16 acres of land with a private hot tub, mountain views, and a 24-hour digital concierge. The estate also let VICE know recently that there’s a wealth of options for add-on amenities, including private yoga and pilates classes, and upcoming private mushroom foraging ventures, and dumpling- and pizza-making classes for the summer. Pull up with a whole crew for a long weekend that’ll feel like a bite-sized summer camp experience.

Glasco Estate; sleeps up to 15, $1,561/night on Airbnb

The floating farmhouse

Photo: Plum Guide

Did you know it’s Enya’s birthday this week? Sail away in honor of our Taurus queen at this 1820s manor house in the Catskills, which is perched over a private creek and dotted with apple trees. Imagine feasting with a crew at its giant wooden dining table, and planning out the following day—rowing your boat; reading in the gazebo—knowing you also have the option of sleeping and vegging-out with air conditioning and WiFi. This home also made the cut for the top-notch rental site, Plum Guide, which is Airbnb’s swish new competitor and purveyor of some of the most incredible homes in the world.

Floating Farmhouse; sleeps up to 5, $2,424/night on Plum Guide

An hour away from Manhattan

Photo: Airbnb

This cabin in Stamford, Connecticut is only about an hour away from Manhattan by car, but will completely transport you to simpler Oregon Trail times (only, there’s no dysentery, and great Wi-Fi). You can roast your ‘shmallows over two fire stoves, dive into the house’s well-stocked board games selection, and even ride a Peloton bike. And if you bring six friends, the cost per person for a night is a little over $50—a price that really can’t be beat.

The Log Cabin; sleeps up to 6, $295/ night at Airbnb

The Best West Coast Memorial Day Rentals

The Joshua Tree bungalow

Photo: Airbnb

There are so many epic rentals in and around Joshua Tree, California, but the best ones usually fill up fast around the holidays. Luckily, we found one of the best, most affordable mid-century-modern bungalows that’s still up for grabs. It’s the little touches and renovations of this home that make it so special, from complimentary robes to a Tuft & Needle mattress, and there’s just something about sipping a margarita in a chair worthy of Eero Saarinean that makes us feel richer and more wordly. You’ll also have easy access to hiking trails and the estate’s pool.

Studio Bungalow; sleeps up to 2, $262/night at Airbnb

The woodland A-frame

Photo: Airbnb

Everyone deserves to have their own David Lynch-esque moment in an Idyllwild-Pine Cove, California, A-frame—and this one comes with all the retro trappings we’d expect from the city that’s gained so much fame for its kitschy A-frame rental cabins. But it’s not every A-frame that comes with its own hot tub and a completely suave interior; the outside of this hideaway also feels very A24 moody/horny thanks to all that dark wood, but the inside offers a breezy, relaxing vibe complete with a record player, guitar, and board games galore. The perfect place to down some mushrooms and take a little cosmic voyage with a perfect forest view.

The Lazy A-Frame; sleeps up to four, $265/night at Airbnb

A prime Los Angeles oasis

Photo: Airbnb

Location, location, location. When it comes to making the most out of time in LA, especially if you might not have a car, it pays to have your home base be in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This Silver Lake pad is like your own personal jungle, complete with air conditioning, WiFi, and arguably the most coveted amenity in LA: a guaranteed parking space.

Luxury Silver Lake Retreat; sleeps up to 4, $800/night at Airbnb

The Best Southern Memorial Day Rentals

The Dallas loft

Photo: Plum Guide

Plum Guide once again comes in clutch with this Dallas, Texas home, which has beautiful views of the city, and offers free access to the residency’s pool, gym, and spa. It’s located in the heart of the Downtown Historic District, so you’ll be within walking (and quick Uber-ing) distance from the best attractions in the city, from the farmer’s market to the aquarium and more.

The Harmonica; sleeps up to 4, $247/night at Plum Guide

Historic New Orleans

Photo: Vrbo

This New Orleans, Louisiana rental is a gem from Vrbo, the OG home rental site that walked so Airbnb could run—and it still has a better cancellation policy, if you ask us. This historic shotgun house is in the heart of the French quarter, and has some very Interview with a Vampire meets Nancy Meyer interiors. It’s the ideal spot to call your base, especially if you’re not planning on having a car on vacation.

French Quarter Shotgun House; sleeps up to 6, $400/night at Vrbo

Get domed

Photo: Airbnb

Dome homes live right up there next to A-frames and treehouses on our architectural bucket list, and this rental not far from Atlanta, Georgia is two of those experiences wrapped in one; each dome home is nestled in the trees to give you Avatar dreams, and comes complete with air conditioning, TV, and WiFi. Think of it as glamping, only in the sky.

Dome House; sleeps up to 4, $1,556/night at Airbnb

The Best Midwestern Memorial Day Rentals

The lakefront dream

Photo: Airbnb

Nothing like cracking open some brewskies with 16 of your closest friends in the commune. This lakefront home is near St. Paul, Minnesota, but feels worlds away from the city thanks to its secluded, woody surroundings, and you’ll also have access to over 40 amenities, including a private hot tub, BBQ grill, electric vehicle charger, and more.

Modern Lake Home; sleeps up to 16, $682/night at Airbnb

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Indiana masterpiece

Photo: Vrbo

Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the big zaddies of 20th century Western architecture, and there’s actually a surprising amount of his homes and designs tucked into the vacation rental market. One of the most coveted of them all is Woodhouse, which is located in Grant County, Indiana, but would also be perfectly at home as the pied-à-terre of a sexy Bond villain. There are over 50 free amenities offered by the host, including bicycles, TV, Wi-Fi, and more, but we’d just be happy to sprawl over those leather seats with an ice-cold martini.

Frank Lloyd Wright “Woodhouse” Residence; sleeps up to 6, $500/night at Vrbo

Michigan tropicana

Photo: Airbnb

Memorial Day weekend is long, but not long enough for us plebes to dip to a tropical destination. No worries there, jabroni! Just let this home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin sweep you off your tuckus with its pool and tiki bar. You can play arcade games, or get into a heated match with your BFF over the ping pong table, and then chill out with a dip in Lake Michigan, which is conveniently on your doorstep. The real cherry on top? The Swedish spa, baby. Normally, this kind of amenity-clad estate would cost you over $1,300 a night, but the owner is offering a discount for just under a grand a night—not bad at all, when you can accommodate over a dozen peeps.

Great Times; sleeps up to 16, $1,362 $999/night at Airbnb

Happy Memorial Day! May the gods spare your bridge fare, and may your carry-on be light enough to get through TSA.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.