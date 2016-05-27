GIFs of People Floating in Water as Pure Relaxation | GIF Six-Pack

Screw the barbeque, Memorial Day weekend is about soaking in rays while soaking in water. Our Brooklyn headquarters have just gotten the summer memo and it is roasting out. No one here has a pool, so these GIFs by the likes of Sam Cannon, Kyttenjanae, and Karan Singh are the best we’re going to get, unless we burst open a fire hydrant Do the Right Thing-style and spray the neighborhood with the city’s water supply.

That actually sounds awesome, but GIFs are all we’ve got for now. Enjoy the virtual waterscapes below.

Videos by VICE

BONUS: Gotta have at least one burger on Memorial Day.

See more summery GIFs on GIPHY.

