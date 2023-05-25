These VICE-Editor Favorite Sex Toys Are Up to 80% Off This Memorial Day

As we approach—no, edge—toward Memorial Day, we’re craving hot BBQ glizzies, a bouncy tailgate, and even more sex toys to play with during this exxxtra long weekend. Luckily for us, the internet has obliged with the best Memorial Day sex toy sales on wand vibrators, that TikTok-viral rose clitoral toy, and a colorful anal training kit for getting (even deeper) into butt stuff.

The crème de la cream(pie) of sexual wellness vendors are offering deals, deals, deals of up to 80% off a wide variety of sex toys, and there’s a hot load of savings at LELO, Lovehoney, Babeland, and even Amazon this weekend. Spring is already one of the horniest times of the year (please see: Arbor Day), but the best Memorial Day sex toy sales are sweeping us off of our [redacted] and into new, stimulating pastures.

Uncork the lube, and let’s find you something to hump.

Amazon

Did you know that Amazon sells top-tier sex toys? Granted, they’ll often have slippery names like “cöck blâstèr bæsting dęvïče,” but there are plenty of user-vetted, high-rated, and legible vibrators available and on-sale this Memorial Day.

If you’re new to sex toys, this bestselling wand is 20% off and a great introductory vibrator; not only is it a classic toy for external and clitoral stimulation, but it functions as a powerful body massager. Hot tip: If you’re a penis owner, try positioning the bulbous tip under your gooch for a horny mechanical bull experience.

Prostate pleasers, cum on over to marvel at this app-controlled, 2-in-1 cock ring and anal vibrator. It’s 23% off right now, and has earned a five-star average rating from 75 Amazon reviewers, including one fan who writes, “So I know this toy was actually made for a man, but it turns out it works great for a woman too!”

Babeland

A rose by any other name would not suck your clit as well as this vibrator, which is $16 off at Babeland and feels like getting really good head from the tongue of a gifted partner; trust me, I just reviewed a rose vibe for VICE and it sucked me off better than 90% off my partners. Add this horny bud to your shopping cart during Babeland’s flash sale event, and poke around for savings of up to 69% off sitewide.

Hot Octopuss

Hot Octopuss is having a 25% off sale for Masturbation May on its high-tech sex toys with the code MMAY25, which means that you can cop a penis stroker with two wearable remotes for hands-free partner play for nearly $50 off.

LELO

LELO is hands down, ass up one of the best luxury sex toy brands out there. The toys are often rimmed with gold, and as quiet as a country mouse. Just consider the Sona 2 Cruise, a discreet clitoral vibrator that is $30 off and uses sonic pulses to stimulate your vulva without ever actually touching it (a big plus for folks with sensitive clits). The futuristic vibrator is on sale during the brand’s Masturbation Month event, which is also offering discounts of up to 50% off and an additional 10% off any product in the range over $159 using the code MORE at the checkout.

Lovehoney

What’s not to love about Lovehoney? It’s one of largest sexual wellness platforms in the world, filled with everything from easy-install sex swings to sick couple’s toys. The brand is offering up to 60% off any single Lovehoney brand item with the code WEEKEND to celebrate Memorial Day, which means you can take home a bestselling, vibrating cock ring with extra clitoral stimulation for nearly $30 off.

PinkCherry

Leave it to PinkCherry to give us one of the juiciest discounts on sex toys this Memorial Day. You get up to 80% off clearance items with the code MAY, and an extra 30% off everything else. The GOAT-ed, VICE-editor beloved Satisfyer Pro 2 is a whopping $30 off and ready to tap dance on your clit like a horny sea captain ghost, while this rabbit vibrator with a 4-8-star average rating is $40 off and ready to bunny hop you to blended G-spot and clitoral orgasm bliss.

Here’s to a long, hard Memorial Day weekend.

