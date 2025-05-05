Memories Are the Backbone of Everything, and ‘Space Sprouts’ Knows That Better Than Anybody

Memories shape every part of who we are. Good ones, bad ones, and everything in between can help shape us into the people we are and forever will be. Space Sprouts is a game all about memories, even if it doesn’t appear that way at first glance. When I first booted up the game, I thought I was just going to be playing something incredibly pretty. What I didn’t expect, however, was time travel, memory recollection, and plenty of physics debauchery. Imagine Outer Wilds, but much more adorable.

Screenshot: Schleuder Games

‘Space Sprouts’ Doesn’t Take Place in the Present Day, but Rather, the Past Through Memories

Memories are an important part of Space Sprouts. After recounting her story to her granddaughter, Oda may forget some parts of her journey into the great unknown. Thankfully, Oda can loop through this story again and again, finding new memories along the way. And seeing as runs can be over rather quickly, you’ll need to recall these memories each time you play, so you can guide her on the right path. It’s an interesting concept, done extremely well. And while I haven’t collected all of the memories myself, I can’t wait to see what happens when I do.

Space Sprouts is also a game meant for the creative mind. Nearly everything within the walls of this spaceship is interactable. Using a small rocket to blast something out of the way, kinetic energy, and pressure plates to unlock new parts of the map. It’s cozy, but also can be intimidating. Creative and wonderful, all with a slightly satirical edge to them. While our memories of the time on this ship aren’t always the most fond, that’s what helps shape Oda into the person she is today.

It’s a physics sandbox dream for players eager to stretch their creative muscles. Beautiful, touching, and most importantly, just a blast to play. Space Sprouts is unlike anything I’ve played recently, and it’s much better for that fact. What I thought was going to be a simple platformer became one of the most interesting games I’ve played this year. Just be ready to rack your brain if you jump onto this ship. It’s not going to be smooth sailing all of the time.