men-are-dropping-thousands-on-onlyfans-for-emotional-connection

It’s not sex that keeps the money flowing on OnlyFans—it’s emotional labor.

A new report from Supercreator, an AI platform that helps manage OnlyFans accounts, shows that 78 percent of messages from the platform’s biggest spenders aren’t about T&A (that’s ‘tits’ and ‘ass’ for my younger peeps out there). They’re about pets, work stress, gaming habits, and the kind of small talk you’d expect in a group chat, not a pay-per-message adult site.

These men—some spending over $5,000 on a single creator—aren’t just looking for explicit content. They’re outsourcing companionship. “The highest-paying fans are investing in what we call the girlfriend experience,” said Yuval, Supercreator’s CEO. “Nudity is easy to find online. What drives loyalty and revenue is meaningful, consistent attention from the creator of your dreams.”

Creators know this, and the best-paid ones are often more like part-time therapists than adult entertainers. Sophie Rain, a top performer with seven million Instagram followers, said her number-one fan has spent over $6 million over two years. “We talk every single day,” she said. “He rarely asks for nudity. He sends voice notes asking how I’m doing and just wants to connect. I’m more of an emotional support system for him.”

That fan, by the way, is married.

This isn’t some outlier, either. Supercreator’s data shows that OnlyFans messages from top spenders are overwhelmingly non-sexual. The most common topics include childhood memories, pets, work gripes, fitness routines, and whatever the model posted in her latest Instagram story. Only 15 percent of messages are sexual in nature.

It’s intimate, sure—but not in the way people assume. The appeal isn’t fantasy—it’s availability. These men are paying for someone who listens, responds, and remembers details. Someone who asks follow-ups. Someone who gives a shit, at least for the duration of the chat.

But for creators, this kind of sustained emotional output comes with burnout. “Trying to stay fun and flirty 24/7—even when you’re not feeling it—quickly leads to burnout,” Yuval noted. And with 81 percent of fans never spending a cent, creators have to focus hard on identifying the whales—the ones who’ll pay thousands just to talk.

The real OnlyFans hustle isn’t selling sex. It’s monetizing loneliness.