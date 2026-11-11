Men Are Secretly Nervous About Having Sex With Older Women. Here’s Why.

Dating an older woman has long been a fantasy for many men. She’s experienced, knows what she wants, and probably isn’t going to pretend she had an orgasm just to spare someone’s feelings. For some younger guys, though, all that experience comes with a little performance anxiety.

According to a Ziphealth survey, 47% of straight and bisexual men said they felt more nervous about sex with an older partner than someone their own age, especially when the woman was at least 10 years older. Men ages 18 to 29 were the most anxious at 63%, compared with 32% of Gen X men. And 77% said they’d never told anyone about it.

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A little context on the numbers: Ziphealth surveyed roughly 1,000 adults in the U.S. and Canada, with an average age of about 40. The company also sells erectile dysfunction medication, so it has a financial interest in the subject. And since only a portion of respondents were men, the percentages about sexual anxiety come from a much smaller group.

Men Have a Secret Fear About Sleeping With Older Women, and It’s Surprisingly Common

For 31% of men, the biggest fear was coming across as inexperienced. Almost as many worried about being expected to take the lead, and a quarter were concerned about lasting long enough. At that point, you’re so busy worrying about what she thinks that you’re barely paying attention to what’s happening.

Sex researchers William Masters and Virginia Johnson identified something similar decades ago, calling it spectatoring. Essentially, you’re so busy judging how you’re doing or looking in bed that you’re barely paying attention to the person you’re sleeping with. Psychologist Laurie Mintz has explained that this kind of mental distraction can make reaching orgasm extremely difficult.

And older women aren’t necessarily sitting there judging every move. A 2025 London Metropolitan University study involving 126 people in age-gap relationships found that younger men dating older women were actually less preoccupied with their sexual functioning than older men dating younger women. The study was small, but it’s an interesting contrast to the Ziphealth findings.

There’s also evidence that these relationships can be satisfying. In an Ipsos poll commissioned by Cougar Life, 69% of respondents who’d experienced relationships between older women and younger men rated the sexual satisfaction as good to excellent. That survey also came from a company with a commercial interest in age-gap dating, although its methodology is publicly available.

Clinical sexologist Marie Morice offered men some advice in Metro: “why not simply ask her what she enjoys?”

She’s an older woman who knows what she likes, not a judge at a competitive sex tournament. If you’re so worried about impressing her that you forget to enjoy yourself, you’re probably making the experience harder than it needs to be.