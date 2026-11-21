Misogynists will say that women are fake. However, it seems that fake is exactly what men want. Or, perhaps, in 2026, the definition of what we call a woman has become a little loose, given that video-game fantasy ladies as alternatives to silicone and Botox bills, or as side-chicks, are precisely what droves of men are opting for these days.

Grand Theft Auto 6, which was just released, may not be cheap at nearly $100, but lusting after its heroine, Lucia Caminos, still seems like a relatively good deal, right? Well, it is for those taking advantage of all the wet dreams enjoyed under her spell, all the veiny monuments erected in her name — AI creators claim that they’re making thousands with bots inspired by the vixen, as reported by The Post.

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Men Are Spending Thousands on AI Girlfriends Inspired by GTA 6’s Lucia

One man even told the news source that, in August, he raked in £30,000, or close to a whopping $40k, a month, with his Caminos-esque muse. Indeed, customers are shelling out serious dough to engage in role-play sessions or secure custom content that they dream up involving their chosen lookalike “models.”

Social media users know that AI women are being pimped out en masse, and apparently not even seasoned-to-the-point-of-withered connoisseurs of groupies like Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil can tell the difference between them and reality, as Loudwire alerted us. (Speaking of which, do not get me, or anyone else, started on the bizarre catfishing drama around Tommy Lee’s wife…)

While the AI creators allege their money is going to good use, I’m sure a portion of the men behind the screen-boobs will sleazily try to use their earnings to buy themselves a girl IRL, perhaps earning some slaps.

Don’t let anyone gaslight you into thinking relationships with AI booty isn’t cheating…

GTA 6 has already reignited the debate regarding whether attachment to a video-game character can be considered “cheating,” and even the BBC was eager to explore the topic. My answer, which I heard long ago on some long-lost podcast, is that it is profoundly creepy and a partner would totally have the right to feel upset. Don’t let anyone gaslight you into believing otherwise.

You have to wonder: What is it that your “person” is seeking from a character that he can’t find in you? Or rather, why isn’t he communicating with you about those needs that AI so effectively fills? If he’s hitting up a bot-baddie, and you’re a nice girl, it probably means that boy is going to cheat on you with a real-life Lucia at some point…

Influencer Ryan Miller recently called out AI porn as the insidious menace it is, noting that we are now “objectifying a simulation.” In his view, watching AI porn fragments our souls. “You have to understand why you’re going to cheap imagery instead of authentic intimacy,” he stated. Miller urged listeners to develop deep relationships so they’re not pursuing “fool’s gold.”

In closing, personally, I must say that I find video-game characters as sexy as calculators, but different strokes for different folks, right?