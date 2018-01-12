Men Compose Haiku About Their Penises

Five-seven-five (syllables)! The haiku, a traditional short-form Japanese poem dating back to the 9th century, is an excellent way to express emotion sparsely and simply. In 1913, Ezra Pound published the first one written in English, and it has since become popular among English-speaking poets too. The haiku was originally intended to convey the poignancy of “nature”, including human activities and affairs (people also being part of the natural world). So we ran with that and asked a few men to attempt their own, reflecting on the natural phenomenon that is the penis.

Jack, 26

I secretly peek

At my friends’ larger willies

I feel deep envy

Videos by VICE

Richard, 32

A treasure hidden

Never seen in the daylight

So why the freckles?



Kostas, 33

What the fuck is that

It wasn’t there yesterday

Please be an ingrown

Will, 31

My soggy spring roll

You lil grow-er, not show-er

Controlling my brain

Sam, 28

When going in blind

It’s natural swing finds no cleft

It hangs so far left

Frank, 25

It’s fine I’ll pull out

Narrator: it was’t fine

Morning after pill

Liam, 26

Well, you’re slightly bent

But we’ve had some good times and

Maybe straight is dull

Mike, 25

A butterfly stomach

The stare, shame and shaking wrist

Brings out my worst side

Jack, 39

My best friend, at first

Then you got too complacent

Please, please do your job

Thomas, 29

Oh my god sit down

Stop waving to everyone

You are not the queen

Jamie, 35

About five minutes

Before the alarm goes off

I’m already up

Seb, 27

Concentrate. Exhale.

Cook dinner with chilli. Pee

Tears flowing freely



For more hard-hitting investigations like this, follow Rebecca on Twitter.