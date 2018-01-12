Men Compose Haiku About Their Penises

Five-seven-five (syllables)! The haiku, a traditional short-form Japanese poem dating back to the 9th century, is an excellent way to express emotion sparsely and simply. In 1913, Ezra Pound published the first one written in English, and it has since become popular among English-speaking poets too. The haiku was originally intended to convey the poignancy of “nature”, including human activities and affairs (people also being part of the natural world). So we ran with that and asked a few men to attempt their own, reflecting on the natural phenomenon that is the penis.
Jack, 26
I secretly peek
At my friends’ larger willies
I feel deep envy
Richard, 32
A treasure hidden
Never seen in the daylight
So why the freckles?
Kostas, 33
What the fuck is that
It wasn’t there yesterday
Please be an ingrown
Will, 31
My soggy spring roll
You lil grow-er, not show-er
Controlling my brain
Sam, 28
When going in blind
It’s natural swing finds no cleft
It hangs so far left
Frank, 25
It’s fine I’ll pull out
Narrator: it was’t fine
Morning after pill
Liam, 26
Well, you’re slightly bent
But we’ve had some good times and
Maybe straight is dull
Mike, 25
A butterfly stomach
The stare, shame and shaking wrist
Brings out my worst side
Jack, 39
My best friend, at first
Then you got too complacent
Please, please do your job
Thomas, 29
Oh my god sit down
Stop waving to everyone
You are not the queen
Jamie, 35
About five minutes
Before the alarm goes off
I’m already up
Seb, 27
Concentrate. Exhale.
Cook dinner with chilli. Pee
Tears flowing freely
