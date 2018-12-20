The World Is Fully Ending in the New ‘Men in Black: International’ Trailer

While Will Smith is doing whatever this is in Disney’s upcoming Aladdin movie, Tessa Thompson is gleefully taking up the mantle of rookie for the laser-shooting, memory-wiping, alien-fighting organization known as the Men in Black in the first trailer for Men In Black: International, which dropped Thursday.

Thompson plays Agent M, who teams up with the charming British operative Agent H—played by her Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth—to stop a mysterious force that threatens to unravel the whole organization. As a refresher for those rusty on the franchise, the Men in Black are the only thing preserving a delicate peace between Earth and the countless alien civilizations we’ve secretly made contact with. So, yeah, not good.

Videos by VICE

Luckily, Agent M and Agent H won’t be completely alone. They’ll have help from US Men in Black director Agent O (Emma Thompson) and the unnamed head of the UK branch, played by Liam Neeson. Despite announcing his retirement from action movies last year and then quickly un-retiring, Neeson looks just as ready to kick ass as ever.

Thompson told Entertainment.ie that Men in Black: International has “a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humor.” The film also stars Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible: Fallout), whom Thompson said she has “a really rad fight scene” with.

That tracks with the big ass gun-toting, alien-punching action in the trailer above, which also includes a bunch of hella weird extraterrestrials—including those bizarre naked tick dudes from the first two movies. Even without Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, as long as it has those guys, we’re sold.

Correction (12/20): This article mistakenly claimed that Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in the original Men in Black films. We’ve updated the post to correct the error.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter and Instagram.