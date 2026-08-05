Men Say This Habit Instantly Makes Women More Attractive, Psychologists Say It Makes Sense

There are some things people do that are just downright sexy without anyone being able to fully explain why. Sunglasses pushed up on top of a woman’s head after a long day outside is apparently one of them.

A TikTok from user @lifewithlexi08 kicked off a minor viral moment recently by asking what the female equivalent of a backward baseball cap on a man is. The comments filled up quickly, and one answer kept coming back: sunglasses on the head, specifically the unselfconscious version—shoved up quickly, hair slightly destroyed, zero thought given to how it looks. “My husband says sunglasses on my head (specifically when my hair is down) and/or a milkmaid dress,” wrote one commenter. Another noted it was “something about the way it makes the hair look and shows your face.” The consensus was hard to argue with.

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The psychology behind it isn’t complicated, though it took researchers to actually put it into words. Vanessa Brown, a design and visual culture lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, told Marie Claire that sunglasses enhance attractiveness partly by creating the perception of facial symmetry—the frames are perfectly symmetrical where faces rarely are. But that explains the sunglasses themselves. What the TikTok comments were really responding to was the gesture of pushing them up, which takes that attractiveness to the next level.

Psychology Explains Why Sunglasses on a Woman’s Head Is So Sexy

The sunglasses are almost beside the point. What men are actually responding to is what the gesture communicates. Shoving them on top of your head mid-conversation or after stepping out of the sun reads as completely unconsidered—someone who was doing something, stopped doing it, and didn’t stop to think about their hair in the process. That accidental quality is the whole point. Psychology Today has noted that confidence projected without apparent effort is consistently rated as more attractive than confidence that looks performed, because it suggests someone isn’t worried about how they’re coming across to anyone else.

It’s the same logic as the backward baseball cap. Nobody’s putting that on to look attractive (or at least it comes across like that). The attractiveness is a byproduct of not caring whether it’s attractive. The sunglasses version of this is more accessible—any pair works, any hair texture works, any level of actual preparedness works. One TikTok user summed it up: “Idk what it is about a pair of sunglasses on top of my head but it automatically makes me feel 10x prettier.” That’s the part that actually matters. The confidence is the thing, and the sunglasses are just sitting on top of it.