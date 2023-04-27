When It Comes To Fragrance, Are Men Monogamous?

Between new scent releases and an increased focus on personal grooming, the fragrance industry is booming (it’s worth more than $50 billion globally). In fact, the pandemic, of all things, not only accelerated this trend, but also shifted attitudes about scents. “COVID-19 took away our need for intimate attraction in public settings,” says Toronto-based fragrance expert Marian Bendeth, who explains that fragrances began to serve a new, more meaningful purpose: joy and escapism. “We finally took the time to appreciate the artistry and evolution of fragrances.”

Men in particular, she notes, began to value fragrance more, gravitating toward scents that feel “upscale and expensive” — not just in the packaging, but the notes, too, favoring colognes that smell fresh, woodsy, and peppery, like Ralph Lauren’s new scent, Polo Red Parfum. So, with more men exhibiting a greater interest in fragrance than ever before, is having a signature scent still a thing?

“Signature scents now belong mostly to boomers and Gen Xers who are like, ‘My dad wore this, so it must be good,’” Bendeth says. But zillenials — the ‘micro-generation’ of people born between 1993 and 1998 — and millennials aren’t so tied to what their parents wore. Bendeth tells Vice that those younger generations have “mercurial attention spans” when it comes to fragrance, prioritizing novelty and the pursuit of switching things up, even if it’s sometimes only under the umbrella of the same brand. “Fragrance wardrobing has turned into fragrance speed-dating,” she says. “Getting married to just one [fragrance] is now a hard sell, but marrying into a name is still trendy.”

On that note, we asked seven men how they really feel about signature scents — and the power of fragrance — in 2023.

Anthony Michael, construction executive & business consultant

“I had a signature scent for most of my life, but I abandoned this mindset after a bout with COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. My case was fairly mild, but I lost my sense of smell for a few weeks. When it returned, it seemed to have changed — the signature scent I wore for more than 15 years suddenly smelled unbearably rancid. So, I went down a rabbit hole and unearthed a new passion for fragrance. Now, after trying hundreds of different colognes, I’ve amassed a curated collection of about 50 bottles. I sometimes miss the simplicity of a signature fragrance, but I like to have options to match things like the seasons, the weather, my outfit, and the occasion. Discovering my love for fragrances was a bright spot in a dark time, and something that made me feel part of a community when it felt like the pandemic was pulling everyone so far apart. I have found so much joy in fragrance.”

Patrick Siegel, hospitality executive

“Over the past few years, I’ve moved away from sticking to one single scent and now, I reach for a different fragrance depending on things like occasion, location, and mood. For instance, I’ll go for something floral and fun if I’m going somewhere warm, whereas I’ll opt for something with woodsy, leathery notes when it’s colder. But I gravitate toward any scent that has a degree of elegance and sophistication. Fragrance has always been deeply ingrained in my routine — it’s the first thing I put on every day, even before getting dressed. During the pandemic, I used the time spent in lockdown to purchase and experiment with a bunch of different fragrances, so the variety became exciting to me. As a whole, I see scent as an expression of your personal style.”

Allan Cheng, consultant

“I always felt that smell is one of the first things people notice about you, and a signature scent enhances that. I used to experiment with different fragrances as a teenager, but for the past decade or so, I’ve stuck to the same one. It has a slight sweet and clean smell that feels unique to me, and when I wear it, I hope people notice and remember it (ideally positively), and I hope that when they come across it again, they think, Oh, Allan wears this. I like my cologne because it’s what’s defined me over the years and I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback on it — I don’t plan to change it at all.”

Shai Dayan, immigration attorney

“I have three main colognes that I wear depending on the situation I’m in, but the common theme is: French, expensive, and citrus. The branding, packaging, and name of a scent also goes a long way for me. For instance, when a cologne has the word ‘sport’ in it, I’m going to use it for daytime and casual activities. When a cologne is in a darker bottle, I associate it with nighttime and will likely wear it as my dinnertime fragrance. Overall, though, I’m drawn to subtle scents. I want cologne to complement rather than define me, and it’s something I wear only if I’m in social situations, as I feel showering is enough when I’m just sitting at home.”

Tynan Sinks, beauty copywriter & co-host of fragrance podcast

“I have two or three scents I consider my ‘signatures,’ but with the nature of my job, I’m lucky to be able to wear something new almost every day. My go-to scents are always somewhere between sweet, warm, and spicy. I’m obsessed with notes like vanilla, coffee, cotton candy, marshmallow, coconut, and amber — anything sweet and craveable — but I’m always looking for experimental notes that feel unexpected in fragrance, like gunpowder, tire tread, pistachio, ozone, red wine, and so many more. If it’s surprising, I want to smell it. I think a signature scent is a powerful thing. You can have a signature scent and still experiment with other fragrances; it doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

Joel Lebed, gynecologist

“I alternate between a few colognes that I consider to be my ‘signatures.’ The main criteria is that they last long and smell good to others, especially my wife. I typically look for something clean, fresh, and not overwhelming, though in certain settings, like when I go out socially, I’ll want something a bit more powerful in order to stand out and be noticed. I tend to stick to the same few bottles, though I enjoy discovering new ones in the pages of magazines, in department stores, or through my friend who has a large collection of colognes he lets me test out.”

Carl Stibolt, consultant in marketing and business development

“I’ve worn a signature scent all throughout my adult life. It’s a great year-round fragrance. What drew me to it initially was that it feels classic and not too strong. It’s woodsy and citrusy, but in a very elegant way (I’m turned off by anything ‘fresh and fruity’). I like that people associate me with the scent, and I appreciate that it lingers a bit in my clothes — like, if I spray it on a sweater, the next day, the sweater still smells like it. It doesn’t become sour or anything like that. I am tempted sometimes to switch things up, but I’m very content with having found the scent that best suits me. Spritzing it on before I head out the door feels like I’m putting on some armor to go out into the world.”