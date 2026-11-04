Men Who Do Less of This Have Better Luck Dating, According to a New Survey

There’s something attractive about a guy who barely uses social media. A guy who has absolutely no online presence, though? That’s how you end up on a true crime podcast.

A new survey from ReverseLookup asked 8,800 women across the U.S., U.K., EU, and Latin America about men they’d recently dated or flirted with online. Sixty-seven percent preferred guys who hardly post on social media over the ones documenting every meal, workout, and minor inconvenience.

Videos by VICE

But there’s a difference between a man who stays off Instagram and one who seems to have materialized out of nowhere.

When researchers showed women dating profiles with different levels of online activity, 72% felt comfortable meeting a guy with an old or mostly private account that had some boring, normal history. That fell to 49% for men with highly active public profiles and just 38% for those with virtually no online presence outside the dating app.

So the guy posting gym selfies every morning isn’t doing himself any favors. According to the survey, a mostly abandoned Facebook page with birthday messages from his aunt and a profile picture from 2019 is a better look.

A dating profile only tells you so much, and some women aren’t taking a stranger’s word for it. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed had searched for a man online before meeting him. His name, phone number, photos, and job were all fair game. For 41%, a lack of verifiable information had been enough to delay or reconsider a date.

ReverseLookup, for the record, is a people-search company that benefits when people investigate strangers online. Its survey also focused specifically on women who’d recently interacted with men through online dating, so these findings don’t necessarily reflect what women everywhere want.

The results did reveal an interesting contradiction. Sixty percent of respondents wanted less of their own information searchable online, yet nearly half of those women were uncomfortable dating someone who was equally difficult to find.

It’s understandable, though. A woman knows why she’s keeping her own life private. She doesn’t know why a stranger has no photos, no old accounts, and nothing that confirms the details he’s given her.

Of course, having an online presence doesn’t mean someone is trustworthy. There are creeps with perfectly respectable LinkedIn profiles, too. But when you’re meeting a stranger, you work with whatever information you can find.