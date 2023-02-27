Does Getting Diagnosed With a Mental Disorder Make Your Symptoms Worse?

Ignorance is bliss, as the saying goes. But probably not when it comes to one’s mental health.

For many, the thought of possibly getting diagnosed with a mental health condition could be frightening. What would it mean for their relationships or their careers? If getting diagnosed will only complicate their lives and drain their wallets, then why bother?

There are, of course, serious implications to getting diagnosed with a mental health condition. Some people have even reported feeling like their symptoms got worse after diagnosis, meaning they might find it even more difficult to focus after finding out they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); or they feel even more depressed after getting diagnosed with a depressive disorder. In other words, they might adjust their behavior to fit their diagnosis.

But experts say that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to find out.

One thing you can be sure of is that your symptoms will likely not get worse after getting diagnosed, at least not because of the diagnosis.

“I have never seen or come across any data that suggests people’s symptoms worsen as a result of receiving a diagnosis,” Justin Puder, a psychologist based in Florida, told VICE.

It’s possible that this is the case for certain people, he said, but it’s more likely that people become more aware of their symptoms and subsequently attribute those symptoms to their diagnosis.

“People can have any number of symptoms that have just become ‘normal’ for them and then they realize, ‘This is my ADHD, or anxiety, or depression, or trauma,’” said Puder.

For example, someone recently diagnosed with an anxiety disorder may notice when they become irritable, how their worrying impacts their sleep at night, or physical symptoms like heart palpitations and nausea. Those things probably didn’t get worse after the person learned they had an anxiety disorder, it’s just that now the person might be paying more attention and have something to pin those symptoms on.

Puder added that becoming more aware of one’s symptoms is generally not a bad thing as it “allows someone to better understand themselves and in many instances create change that betters their lives.”

Of course, much of that depends on a person’s understanding of their diagnosis and their ability to access proper care.

“If a diagnosis is not adequately explained by their provider, a client can have significant anxiety about it,” said Evan Lieberman, a mental health and addiction therapist based in Minnesota, adding that the resulting stress could worsen one’s symptoms.

The same is true for when someone does not receive adequate therapy or other interventions—they could just be left more confused and overwhelmed by their diagnosis.

“Now they have this disorder, they do not fully understand [it] or how to manage it on their own. It would be like telling someone they have a spinal condition that explains their chronic pain, then proceeding not to educate or treat the condition,” said Lieberman.

It’s also possible that people act out symptoms they think they’re supposed to have. According to Lieberman, adolescents who learn about mental health disorders on social media and proceed to self-diagnose may be particularly at risk of exhibiting symptoms of a disorder they don’t actually have. Teens watching TikToks like “Things you didn’t know were ADHD” or “Signs you’re depressed” may relate to one of the symptoms and be convinced they have ADHD or depression.

Lieberman said it’s kind of like when WebMD arrived and people started thinking every little stomachache was a symptom of an incurable illness. “As they say, a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing,” said Lieberman.

People who do get diagnosed often find relief when they learn what they’ve been experiencing can be attributed to ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or other conditions, said Lieberman.

“Many clients with ADHD have had lifelong struggles with learning, emotional and behavioral regulation, and fulfilling responsibilities. These symptoms can leave them feeling unintelligent, guilty, or even defeated. However, when they learn that these struggles largely correspond to a disorder, it removes a lot of the shame and blame, and I can then instill hope that there are effective treatments.”

That’s why Puder said getting diagnosed is important. “It is the best way to accurately categorize what you are experiencing.”

It’s also important, however, to not stop at the diagnosis.

“When you see a professional and receive a diagnosis, it’s essential to get the ongoing care you need,” said Lieberman, reiterating that getting a diagnosis and simply leaving it floating around in your mind without professional support could lead to more issues.

You don’t have to take the first diagnosis as truth, either.

“I advocate for getting a second opinion if a diagnosis or recommended course of treatment does not make sense for you. Our duty as medical providers is to explain our rationale for a diagnosis or course of treatment in a way you understand versus just taking our word for it as experts in a position of authority,” Lieberman said.

