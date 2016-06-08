Merchandise Returns from the Cold With the Disorienting “Flower of Sex” Video

Still nobody’s quite sure what Merchandise is. When they released After The End in 2014, they appeared to be a five-piece with one foot in punk rock, parodying the corporatization of everything and teasing out new genres from their disparate influences. But that came after a year or so of bafflement, a fruitless attempt to categorize a band that insisted on fighting back against such things.

They’re back today with a new track, “Flower of Sex”, and a video to match. It dives deeper into their 80s post-punk tendencies, lead singer Carson Cox channeling that overblown and morose voice above an industrially heavy electric kit. The video, shot by Cox himself, was shot in Florida, New York, and Italy, but it’s less a collection of recognizable cityscapes, more a refraction of sunlight. Cox shoots for the sinister while a collection of unsteady shots check in and out on top of him.

Check out the video below and keep an eye out for forthcoming record on 4AD.