Mercury Morris, Running Back From Miami Dolphins’ Perfect ’72 Season, Dead at 77

Mercury Morris has died. The former NFL player’s longtime team, the Miami Dolphins, announced his death on Sunday. Morris was 77.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dolphins great Mercury Morris, two-time Super Bowl champion and beloved member of the 1972 Perfect Team,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “Morris left a lasting impact through his dynamic play, personality and record-breaking performances.”

“He loved the Dolphins, the fans and the community of South Florida and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to don the aqua and orange,” the statement continued. “Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and teammates as they honor his life and mourn his passing.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dolphins great Mercury Morris. pic.twitter.com/V2t8SFNVvf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 22, 2024

Morris’ family also shared a statement on social media, revealing that the “legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family” died on Sept. 21.

After lauding Morris for his NFL career, the family statement noted that he was also “a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community.”

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations, both in the game of football and in life,” the statement added. “The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time.”

The Dolphins selected the athlete, who was born Eugene Morris, in the third round of the 1969 draft after his successful college career at West Texas A&M.

Morris, who played in 99 career games, was a Pro Bowler from 1971 to 1973.

In 1972, the Dolphins had a perfect season. The team went undefeated, while Morris rushed 1,000 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. The Dolphins won the Super Bowl in both 1972 and 1973.

Ahead of the 1976 season, the Dolphins traded Morris to the San Diego Chargers. He retired the following year.

Morris is survived by his children—Geno, Maceo, Tiffany, Troy, and Elliot—and his siblings—Cynthia, Valerie, and Janice.