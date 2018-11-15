How This Week’s Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Mercury is the planet of the mind and communication. As it moved through intense water sign Scorpio from October 10 to October 31, we were doing deep research, peering beneath the surface, and having hushed conversations with our closest confidants. Now, Mercury is in loud-mouthed fire sign Sagittarius, and these conversations aren’t happening behind the scenes anymore—they’re center stage!

While in Scorpio, Mercury did the digging to find all the receipts, and in Sagittarius, it bravely speaks the truth. However, the truth isn’t always what it seems, and Mercury—which begins November 16, the same day Venus retrogrades ends—will find us reviewing what we’ve been told. More secrets will be revealed and our perspectives will soon shift.

Mercury entered its retrograde shadow on October 29, which means that conversations and ideas that we’ve brewed up since then will be revisited. Mercury retrograde begins November 16 and ends December 6; find out what lessons it has in store for you:

This Mercury retrograde, you’ve got to think before you speak when it comes to money—especially if you’re doing any sort of financial negotiation. Security is important to you, but you’ve got to slow down when it comes to money matters. It’s worth taking the time to figure out a better budget. You’re also going to be doing some deep thinking about the ways you present yourself, as well as what and how you share things with the world.

You’re amazing, Sag, and you have so much to brag about, but this Mercury retrograde asks you to keep some of these things to yourself, at least for now. The planet of the mind urges you to dive deep into your subconscious and think about the ways you might be sabotaging yourself, like hanging out with people who aren’t good for you. Your busy mind needs a break, and this Mercury retrograde begs you to get some rest. Unplugging from social media will be good for you, too.

This Mercury retrograde will have you thinking deeply about your work within your community, as well as your friendships and social connections. If you’re not sure you can trust someone, it’s best not to share private things with them at this time. Reign in your urge to jump to conclusions, and consider taking a social media break. Keep your plans flexible and make sure to get enough sleep.

As you connect with people and branch out to join new communities or organizations, pay close attention to what their message really is, and whether it aligns with your values. Don’t stamp your seal of approval on anything just yet—and don’t vouch for people you don’t fully know! You’ll be doing deep introspection on what you want out of your career, and what you want your reputation to be.

You have or are building a massive platform, and what you say in public matters. This Mercury retrograde, consider taking a break from public life so you can really think about what kind of legacy you want to leave. How do you want to be seen by others? You’ll be thinking deeply about your ethics and how they fit into larger frameworks like law or religion, as well as reflecting on your education.

You’re an impulsive person, Aries, so you can always benefit from slowing down! Intense themes will be coming up for your consideration, so take time to sit with your therapist, counselor, or confidant to talk out your fears and insecurities. As a fire sign, you have strong convictions, but this Mercury retrograde, it’s a good idea to read up on something you consider yourself an expert on to be sure you have all the information.

This Mercury retrograde will find you confronting your fear of the unknown. Even though you’re a famously stubborn sign, you have to be flexible and willing to change at this time. Be especially careful when negotiating tricky financial issues. From now until mid-December, you’ll be thinking deeply about your relationships and the way you connect with your partners. Try to understand your partner’s point of view, but don’t pressure yourself to be the perfect person for someone—partnerships require a fair give-and-take. Be gentle with yourself in regards to your intimate relationships.

You’re a chatty air sign, Gemini, and this Mercury retrograde asks you to remember that you’re an expert on you, while your partners are the experts on themselves. Stop assuming you know everything, and let them speak for themselves! Don’t overbook yourself this season, since Mercury retrograde requires you to slow down and stay flexible. Your schedule is out of whack and needs to be reconfigured. Instead of starting new projects, focus on completing your unfinished ones.

Your day job and chores are becoming frustrating; it’s time to move things around in your schedule and reorganize so that’s no longer the case. Avoid multitasking and taking on new work during this Mercury retrograde. Focus instead on keeping things flexible in your love life and letting yourself be playful in your creative projects. Don’t take anything that’s meant to be relaxing too seriously. Not everything needs to have a deeper meaning or purpose; fun for fun’s sake is important, too.

You might find yourself feeling creatively uninspired this Mercury retrograde. Avoid gossip, and don’t go on any dates you feel wishy-washy about. From now until around mid-December, you’ll be thinking deeply about issues concerning your home and family, as well as your early childhood. Make more time to spend with your folks, and spruce up your place so that it feels nice and cozy.

Mercury is your ruling planet, so its retrograde is always particularly interesting for you. This one concerns your domestic life, asking you to think twice before calling family lest you give them an earful. Holiday planning may be stressful, or you might have issues at home concerning your roommates or landlord which require tact. Your home should be a place you can relax, and you have much to talk and think about, so be sure to carve out quiet time for yourself and consider taking a break from social media.

This Mercury retrograde will find you feeling like you’re constantly putting your foot in your mouth. Don’t be the know-it-all who isn’t able to listen to anyone else’s ideas. As is the case with every Mercury retrograde, miscommunications abound, so don’t make too many plans and resist texting or calling people you know you have difficulty communicating with. Save important conversations for after the retrograde, and have them face-to-face when you can.

