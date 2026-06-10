Mercury Retrograde in Cancer Is Coming, and These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel It the Most

Brace yourself: Mercury retrograde is coming up at the end of June, and this one’s extra emotional.

“This year, all of our Mercury retrogrades happen in the water signs, meaning our emotional lives are up for question and review,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media.

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However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As Tate says, “Spending time feeling = spending time healing.”

Wondering what this Mercury retrograde has in store for you? Let’s dive in.

What to Expect From Mercury Retrograde in Cancer

This particular Mercury retrograde will occur in the water sign of Cancer, a sensitive, nurturing zodiac sign. What’s more? You’ll likely feel its impact before it actually goes retrograde on June 29.

“Though Mercury will not officially station RX until June 29th, the messenger planet enters its pre-RX shadow on Jun 12, when it crosses 16° Cancer… the same day Uranus squares the nodes from Mercury’s home sign of Gemini!” Tate explains. “Expect the unexpected and know some sensations may surprise you.”

Additionally, Tate notes, any blessings you’ve received this year will likely come with lessons. While they might seem intimidating, it’s meant to trigger self-growth.

“Look for inner clarity when Mercury makes its inferior conjunction with the Sun and goes Cazimi while RX at 20° Cancer,” Tate recommends. “Think: a feeling that things are just clicking and you can finally sense the path forward toward greater emotional freedom and growth.”

Since the shadow period of this Mercury retrograde will last into August, you can expect a particularly emotional and somewhat tense summer. Because of this, Tate says, it’s important to protect your peace. Prioritize self-care and listen to your intuition.

“Relief from all the squishy emotional tides comes a few days later when Mercury enters Leo on Aug 9th, and the sun shines again on our sensation-soaked minds,” she says.

3 Signs Most Impacted by Mercury Retrograde in Cancer

Three zodiac signs can expect the most turbulence during the upcoming Mercury retrograde.

1. Gemini

While major decisions should wait until after Mercury retrograde, Gemini should spend this time reflecting on what you truly want out of life. That way, once you reach autumn, you can make more aligned choices.

“Gemini, buckle up and expect to ride the waves of this retrograde toward some shift in your identity,” says Tate. “Question everything… like, is your career really fulfilling? Are you happy with how things are at home? Now is the time for making big changes.”

2. Cancer

With Mercury retrograde happening in Cancer, this water sign can expect some massive shifts.

“Cancer, you’re at the center of this summer’s biggest transits, including this retrograde,” says Tate. “Let yourself be open to expressing and exchanging in new ways. The shift will come first from the inside and radiate outward. Trust yourself.”

3. Virgo

Virgo is most comfortable in routine, and this retrograde might require some adjustments.

“Virgo, change is always a bit anxiety-provoking for you, but feel confident that all the edits made during this retrograde will serve you well,” says Tate. “Your highest good is within reach, if you can imagine past previously held limitations on who you are and who you can be.”