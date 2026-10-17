Mercury Retrograde Is Almost Here, and These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel It the Most

If you’re into astrology, you likely know there’s a double retrograde coming this month. Venus and Mercury will both be retrograde, intensifying the already chaotic energy.

But while Venus has been retrograde since October 3 (and will be until mid-November), Mercury hasn’t entered its own yet—that is, until October 24. In other words, we have about a week to prepare for this highly dreaded astrological event.

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Let’s get into it.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Mercury Retrograde

Mercury retrograde is known for its disruptive nature, as the planet rules our communication and mind. However, each Mercury retrograde is unique and brings different truths to light.

“Not all Mercury retrogrades are created equal,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “Some seem to last FOREVER and mess literally everything up, like the recent Mercury RX in its detriment/fall in Pisces from Feb 26 to Mar 20, 2026, while others seem to focus our lives and clarify our resolve, like the dignified Mercury RX station in its sign of exaltation and rulership in Virgo on Aug 4, 2024.”

“This particular, peregrine Mercury station at 20° Scorpio on Oct 24 falls somewhere between those two ends of the retrograde spectrum—deeply enlightening us while also necessitating some uncomfortable, vulnerable conversations that may leave both sides feeling raw,” Tate continues. “This is on theme for 2026, as each of the three Mercury retrogrades this year has occurred in one of the three water signs—Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces—which has ensured some significant stirring of the mental and emotional pots we have simmering on the stoves of our lives.”

How to Navigate This Mercury Retrograde

According to Tate, you might notice some intense feelings or reactiveness during this period. However, know that you’re experiencing them for a reason—and can use them to your advantage.

“The medicine? Pure, naked honesty,” Tate says. “In every context, from the personal to the professional, perhaps see what happens when you eliminate the little white lies you tell to make everyone around you comfortable, if only for the length of this Mercury retrograde. Can you operate with grace within the confines of the truth, unglamorous as it may be? The practice may just change your life. It is liberating to stop performing and placating.”

Throughout this Mercury retrograde, choose intimacy over avoidance—both with yourself and others.

“Removing the veneer between us can bring people closer together. It can be transformative to get intimate with your own thoughts as well,” Tate says. “Pick a week during this retrograde and make a point to address every thought you have. Hold yourself accountable and make a point to respond and decide what to do with what you find. The patterns you uncover may surprise you.”

Signs Most Impacted by the Upcoming Mercury Retrograde

According to Tate, everyone will feel the impact of Mercury retrograde. However, the following three signs in particular will be digging a bit deeper.

1. Gemini

Gemini, now is the time to process your feelings and nurture yourself. Suppressing your emotions can only get you so far. By admitting your vulnerabilities, you can take the proper steps to healing.

“Mercury is your chart ruler, and it’s spending an extended time in one of the most sensitive, subconscious parts of your chart,” says Tate. “Slow down enough to let yourself feel, and then decide how to untangle any knots you find in your heartstrings. What hurts enough to change?”

2. Virgo

Virgo, wisdom and discipline have always been your strengths. But now, it might be time to focus on unlearning lessons that no longer serve or align with you.

“Mercury is your ruler twice over, and it is stationing retrograde in the part of your chart that holds impressions of early childhood, including language, siblings, and school,” Tate says. “In this tender area, your real question is: What stories can you stop telling? You are more than allowed to unlearn.”

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, this powerful, often feared astrological event is occurring in your sign, making you the star of the sh*tshow.

“Where can you take more emotional accountability? What behaviors have you justified because you’ve been hurt?” Tate asks. “Your freedom lives in those realizations.”