Mercury Retrograde Is Coming, and the Chaos It Brings May Be More Real Than You Think

I feel like I just got my bearings back from the last Mercury retrograde, and here we are: it’s coming back for another round starting June 29. Yelp, of all places, has the data to prove the madness is real.

Ahead of that next retrograde period, which runs through July 23, Yelp released its first Mercury Retrograde Survival Guide, analyzing searches and Request a Quote submissions from the year’s first retrograde window, February 26 to March 20, and comparing them to the pre-shadow period just before it. The findings are hard to dismiss, whether or not you think a planet’s apparent backward motion has any actual influence on your car’s transmission.

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Auto and tech repairs led the surge by a significant margin. Searches for oil changes jumped 301 percent during the retrograde period. Searches for 24-hour phone repair climbed 263 percent. Request a Quote submissions for device repair doubled, and auto repair requests rose 49 percent. People were either experiencing an unusually suspicious spike in breakdowns or collectively deciding that this was the week to finally address that dashboard warning light they’d been ignoring since November.

Home services spiked as well. Searches for handyman services were up 99 percent, HVAC project requests jumped 50 percent, and even lockout service requests rose 26 percent. At some point, the sheer volume of people locked out of their own homes during a three-week window is hard to write off as a coincidence.

“When a car won’t start, a laptop crashes, or a pipe picks the worst time to leak, it’s important to know you’re not alone,” said Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis. “During these times, people are turning to trusted pros on Yelp to help restore order when life feels out of sorts.”

Is Mercury Retrograde a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy or the Real Deal?

Then there’s the cosmic guidance category, which is where things get interesting. Searches for psychic mediums surged 230 percent during the retrograde period. Acupuncture project requests jumped 200 percent. Reiki requests rose 18 percent. Yelp flagged this as part of a broader “age of cosmic curiosity” it identified in its 2026 Trend Forecast, and the numbers back that up. People aren’t just scrambling to fix their cars and phones during retrograde. They’re also looking for someone to tell them it’s all going to be okay.

The skeptic’s read on all of this is that Mercury retrograde is a self-fulfilling prophecy. People expect things to go wrong, pay closer attention when they do, and reach for help faster than they otherwise would. The believer’s read is that astrology has been tracking these cycles for thousands of years, and the data is simply catching up. The Yelp data doesn’t resolve that debate, and it doesn’t try to.

What it does suggest is that retrograde season, believer or not, is a period when a notable number of Americans find themselves dealing with unexpected car trouble, broken devices, plumbing emergencies, and an unusual desire to talk to a psychic. The next one starts June 29. If your check engine light has been on for a while, now might be the time.