Mercury Retrograde Returns This Weekend. Here’s What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign.

It always feels like we’ve just recovered from the last Mercury retrograde when another one comes around. Believers start preparing for the worst, and even the skeptics might find themselves rereading a text before hitting send.

Mercury goes retrograde for the last time in 2026 from October 24 to November 13. And despite the name, the planet never actually reverses direction. It just looks that way from where we’re standing on Earth. We’ve managed to make quite a big deal out of it.

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That hasn’t stopped people from taking it seriously. About 27% of American adults believe in astrology, according to a Pew Research Center survey, including around four in 10 women under 50. Astrologer Susan Miller is even advising readers to put off buying cars and electronics until it’s over.

Here’s what the next three weeks could mean for your sign, according to astrology.

1. Aries (March 21-April 19)

Money you share with someone else could get complicated. Check the joint accounts and revisit any loans you’ve made to friends, especially the ones who seem to have “forgotten” the arrangement you made.

2. Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relationships could bring up some old business, especially with Venus retrograde, too. Astrologer Chani Nicholas recommends looking back at fall 2018, when Venus last traveled this route. Think about who was in your life then and what you’d rather not repeat.

3. Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mercury rules Gemini, so expect some frustration with the everyday stuff. Your inbox is overflowing, you’ve got errands you’ve been putting off, and you’re probably still paying for a gym you haven’t stepped foot in all year. Deal with all of them in baby steps.

4. Cancer (June 21-July 22)

That dreaded “hey stranger” text could come from someone you haven’t heard from in years. With Venus retrograde too, you might start thinking about old relationships again, including a few that are probably better left in the past.

5. Leo (July 23-August 22)

With the holidays coming up, family issues could return before you’ve even started thinking about Thanksgiving dinner. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to discuss with a parent or sibling, you might as well get it out of the way.

6. Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If you’ve been having trouble getting through to someone in your family, this retrograde could bring that conversation back around. Mercury rules your sign, so pay attention to what you’re saying and how it’s coming across. A little extra patience with travel plans wouldn’t hurt either.

7. Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your bank account could use some attention. Go through those subscriptions you forgot you had and see how much you’re spending on little purchases. Venus returns to your sign on October 25, so resisting another unnecessary purchase might take some effort.

8. Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Happy birthday, and so sorry about the timing. Mercury spends this whole retrograde in your sign, bringing up questions about how you’ve changed and what you want next. You might realize you’ve outgrown something that used to be important to you. There’s no rush to figure out what comes next.

9. Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your brain might have some unfinished business to bring up, probably right when you’re trying to fall asleep. Something you’ve avoided thinking about could make another appearance. Give yourself a little downtime before deciding that every weird dream means something.

10. Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Someone in your friend group might be waiting for a conversation you’ve been putting off. An old personal goal could also come back into consideration. And if you’ve been meaning to text someone for six months, now’s a good time.

11. Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Work could be especially irritating these next few weeks. Maybe a project you’ve already spent months on needs another round of revisions, or an old boss comes back asking for a favor. Try not to make any career decisions while you’re pissed off.

12. Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Travel plans could require extra attention, so check your reservations and make sure your passport hasn’t expired. You could also find yourself reconsidering an opinion you once felt strongly about. You’re allowed to change your mind without explaining yourself to everyone.

Both Mercury and Venus turn direct on November 13 in U.S. time zones. After that, everyone can go back to owning their bad decisions.