Hear the First Song from Mercy Union, Featuring Members of The Gaslight Anthem and The Scandals

Benny Horowitz has been a busy drummer lately. In addition to the recent run of The Gaslight Anthem’s comeback shows, he also released a stellar debut EP last year with a new band, Wax Bottles. And on the side, he also picks up various gigs, keeping the beat for bands like Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren’s buddy project Antarctigo Vespucci. And now, he’s teamed up with The Scandals’ Jared Hart for yet another new project, Mercy Union.



The Jersey four-piece has a debut LP coming out on October 19 called The Quarry and they’ve been road-testing the album’s songs recently, opening for acts like The Menzingers and Dave Hause. Now, they’re finally ready to unveil the recordings. Listen to “Chips and Vics,” the first ever single from Mercy Union below. You can pre-order The Quarry right here. The band has a couple of shows coming up and are playing The Fest in October. Dates below.

https://soundcloud.com/jared-hart-155971432/chips-and-vics/s-U777M

August 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (Summer Strummerjam w/ Jesse Malin)

October 18 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

October 26-28 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest