Score Our Fave Meridian Body Hair Trimmer for 30% Off for Black Friday

Look, I don’t want to TMI y’all, but I really, really love my electric razor. Gonna be even more honest here: Realistically, I’m using it as a pube trimmer a solid 90% of the time. I used to just go to town with a Venus from the drugstore and hope for the best, but things sometimes ended up patchy, itchy, and ingrown. Making the switch to a trimmer that’s specifically designed to keep your bits safe was quite literally life-changing.

My device of choice is the Meridian trimmer, the unisex electric razor that was originally designed to help men groom their nethers better but quickly became a staple of people of all genders who appreciate its user-friendly design, long battery life, multiple trim length guards, and handsome looks. We respect body hair of all configurations in this house, but it rules to have a super-safe, convenient, and reliable option for managing it. FWIW, it also works great on legs, pits, happy trails, and wherever else you need to tidy up.

Now, Meridian is having a mega sale for Black Friday, and you’ll save 30% on everything on its site when you use the promo code FESTIVE30. This is great news, because my bestie has been wanting one of these bad boys and now I can snag her one as a thoughtful holiday gift for a steal.

To reiterate, I’m a big Meridian trimmer fan myself. I have the Trimmer Classic, in a chic “Sage” shade, and I love its weighty, easy-to-maneuver feel, five trim lengths (including Bare, Buzz, and Bush), waterproof design, and anti-nick blade. The latest addition to the arsenal is the upgraded Trimmer Premium, which comes with USB-C universal charging, travel lock, and smooth-gliding ceramic blades. Peep the many enthusiastic reviews on Meridian’s site if you need more testimonials. The only difficult decision here is which of the six colors to choose. Will it be Blaze (bright orange), Solar (sunny yellow), or Sky (light blue, duh)? I’m feeling the orange, man.

Now buzz on, buzz off, and enjoy a smoother grooming routine.

