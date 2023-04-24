Our Favorite Unisex Body Hair Trimmer Just Got Better (and Cheaper)

“Welcome to the jungle” may be an iconic Guns N’ Roses lyric, but we’d prefer if it’s not the first thought in our lovers’ minds when they head downtown. Body hair is nothing to be ashamed of—in whatever config feels right for you—but it feels safe to say that for the purposes of hygiene, sex, and aesthetics, it’s dignified to… maintain, whether you’re going super-smooth, buzzing a pube topiary, or just keeping things accessible for whoever’s regularly getting you off (including yourself).

At some point in our adult lives, we had the crucial realization that shaving your most sensitive of crevices doesn’t have to mean living in overwhelming fear of mutilating yourself with a drug-store razor. Many hairs were rendered ingrown and Venus razors died in battle for us to reach this point in our personal-grooming life, and we thank them for their service. It turns out that electric trimmers can be a super-safe, convenient, and reliable option when it comes to being a well-groomed individual who wants a close, even result and, of course, zero nicks. All the way back in 2022 (so, basically, a few months ago), we found the electric trimmer that reigned supreme for all genders and bods, thanks to its user-friendly design, long battery life, multiple trim length guards, and handsome industrial design—of course, we’re referring to the popular Meridian shaver.

Photo: Meridian

Meridian started out as a brand focused on helping dudes manage their nether hair even if they have no ikebana skills, via its signature, super-safe electric trimmer, which is a safe, quick pube-buzzing machine. Soon enough, the trimmer became a hit with a wider audience, perhaps starting with girlfriends stealing it from their guys but eventually expanding to include pretty much everyone who wants a close shave without stress, rashes, or other unpleasantries that can come along with shaving with a traditional drug-store razor—all genders, all bodies. It also works on armpit, legs, happy trails, and anywhere else you’ve got a little extra foliage.

In fact, I’m a fan myself. Meridian sent me the first model of its signature trimmer (now called the Trimmer Classic, in a chic “Sage” shade, no less—it’s also 33% off right now), and it quickly went from “cult fave” to “personal fave” status. It has a weighty, comfortable feel in your hand, now has five trim lengths (including Bare, Buzz, and Bush) and an anti-nick blade, is waterproof for use in the shower or bubble bath, and is totally sensitive-skin-friendly. If my word isn’t enough for ya, check out the gazillion enthusiastic reviews on Meridian’s site, praising that it’s “easy to use and not hurt yourself ;-)”, “works really great,” and this imaginative review that envisions the trimmer wearing retro glasses: “Trims nicely, quiet motor, feels good in my hand. Modern but reminiscent of 1950s style. This trimmer could be wearing horned-rimmed glasses. Blade looks safe, feels safe and is easy to clean. No parts of my epidermis felt any concern by its approach. Great product.”

My personal trimmer, when it arrived in my mailbox last year! Photo by the author

So, why are we covering it again now? A couple of reasons—thanks for asking. One, it now comes in six colors, including Blaze (bright orange), Solar (sunny yellow), and Sky (light blue, duh)—hey, our generation likes aesthetic options, OK? Want a classic, understated black razor? Sure, you could do that. But if you like a trimmer that matches your most colorful pair of Hokas, that's now an option, too. Of course, all shades of the Meridian Trimmer have the same magic grooming powers.

