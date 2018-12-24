Merry Christmas Eve! Here Are Some Photos to Get You Feeling Christmassy

Tomorrow is the big day. A time for merriment and cheer and feeling really quite ill because of all the food making you temporarily two stone heavier, and maybe a big bracing walk and one too many beers, and then a lie down with a box of Quality Street, coddled in the knowledge that there’s a whole no man’s land of a week between you right now and you going back to work. Glorious stuff.



If all that doesn’t put you in the Christmas mood, then perhaps these photos from our friend Chris Bethell will.

@christopherbethell