Merry Christmas: The Epic Games Store’s Free Game Today Is a Psychological Thrill Ride

Hell. Yeah. So, the Epic Games Store has been firing off on all cylinders this month for its free offerings! Today, it is my honor to hype up one of the best psychological action-thrillers to ever release. (And a great surprise Christmas gift!) From now until 11:00 PM EST tomorrow (Dec. 26), you can download Remedy’s Control with no strings attached!

Part of the much-adored Remedy-Verse, Control earned many plaudits for being a unique third-person action-adventure title. “After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control,” the Epic Games Store’s page details!

Videos by VICE

“From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural 3rd person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.”

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story and her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Jesse works with other Bureau agents and discovers strange experiments and secrets.”

Screenshot: 505 Games

The epic games store lays it all on the line This Christmas

Control is one of the trippiest games you’ll ever play. When you think it’ll zig, it zags. Over and over again, peeling back insane layer after wild revelation. There’s a reason why it topped many publications’ Top 2019 Games lists and was endlessly nominated for Game of the Year awards left and right! If Control is your first Remedy game, boy, are you in for a wild ride.

The story is self-contained, I promise! Now, if you’re trying to play the DLC after you beat the base game, things get, uh… significantly more complex. Then, I’ll have to direct you to Alan Wake. And Alan Wake 2. Quantum Break, surprisingly. I fully expect Max Payne to factor in at some point, too. But even if you aren’t a narrative-lovin’ geek like me, Control is simply a good time. You gain a bunch of cool abilities and are sure to have your mind blown visually. Go in expecting “dry” — I dare you! Now, go to the Epic Games Store and embrace insanity! It’s free, folks.