Merry Flippin’ Christmas: Bautista Bat Flip Is Now an Ugly Xmas Sweater

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports Canada.

You want to dress to impress at that ugly Christmas sweater party you’d rather not be at? Forget about going to Goodwill for a used, discounted wool pullover when you can sport one of the most legendary moments from MLB’s postseason on your chest.

Jose Bautista’s iconic bat flip heard ’round the world, which has appeared on T-Shirts, been tattooed on people, and turned into a meme sensation—mey-mey, according to Bryce Harper—has found its way into the holiday season.

Fresh Brewed Tees, which has a collection of ugly Christmas sweaters featuring everyone from Alex Rodriguez to Donald Trump, has made one of Bautista’s signature moment.

That’s flippin’ fantastic. If you want you to relive the moment again, here you go: