This New Merzbow / Haino / Pandi Noise Collaboration Is a Mad Experiment in Sonic Excess

The only thing you can expect from Merzbow is the unexpected. The veteran Japanese electronic noise artist has released literal hundreds of recordings over his long, long career—350 or so, and counting—and worked with a dizzying array of collaborators, from Full of Hell and Boris to Thurston Moore and John Watermann. For his latest release, Merzbow (also known by his given name, Masami Akita) has teamed up with his longtime conspirator, Hungarian drummer Balazs Pandi, and Japanese singer/songwriter Keiji Haino on yet another experiment in sonic excess.

Titled An Untroublesome Defencelessness, the album was recorded live in the studio and comprised of two movements—the three-part “Why is the courtesy of the prey always confused with the courtesy of the hunters…” and the four-part “How differ the instructions on the left from the instructions on the right?”—both of which offer ultra intense, free-form, hypnotic, gently abrasive noise. The live drums add a warm, humanizing element, but don’t be fooled—this shit is still out of this world.

Videos by VICE





An Untroublesome Defencelessness is out July 22nd on RareNoiseRecords on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Preorders are up now, and you can now stream it below in its mind-melting entirety.

Why is the courtesy of the prey alwa

ys confused with the courtesy of the hunters…(

Why is the courtes of the prey alwa

ys confused with the courtesy of the hunters…(