Messi and the Champions League Trophy Go to Breakfast

Messi: Did you sleep OK?
Trophy:
Messi: Good. Good. I was thinking maybe we’d take the kids to the park later.
Trophy:
Messi: We can do something else, I just thought it might be nice.
Trophy:
Messi: [sighs, makes himself busy buttering croissant]
Trophy:
Messi: I know, it’s just sometimes it feels like we have such different interests.
Trophy:
Messi: No, I’m not turning it into a “thing.” I’m just saying.
Trophy:
Messi: I like going to the club too! It just gets a little old you know? I drink a bunch of Budweiser Select out of you, pass you around for other people to drink out of you, waving you around, everyone wants to take pictures…
Trophy:
Messi: I know, I know. It just gets old, is all. And, like, what if I run into Pirlo?
Trophy:
Messi: I know you don’t care, but that guy’s a legend and he was really upset. I don’t want to flaunt it.
Trophy:
Messi: Come on, you know it takes more than one player to make a team.
Trophy:
Messi: [grinning while he continues buttering his croissant] I know what you’re doing, and it’s not going to work.
Trophy:
Messi: Alright, fine. One more night of partying and then that’s it. I’m serious.