Messi’s Free Kick Leaves You Speechless

GOAAAAAL! Messi SINKS THE FREEKICK FROM WAAAAAY OUT. #FCBCelta #LaLiga https://t.co/FlbfePQmat

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 14, 2016

Well, yup. I mean, nope, nah, definitely nope. That’s just, well. Alright then. If that’s what you’re bringing to the table, Messi, then I just don’t know how you expect me to be able to say anything adequate about this golazo. I mean, this is coming a guy who missed last match due to issues with kidney stones. I just can’t even… Ok, I’ll just shut up, and let’s take a look at that slow mo:

Because that @FCBarcelona goal looks better in a different angle and in slo-mo. #LaLiga #FCBCelta https://t.co/jxCYb56MtP

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 14, 2016

I don’t even know how to… so much GOATness that I can’t… Bah. Goddamn, that’s pretty.

UPDATE:



Oh man, just when you thought that was enough, Messi goes ahead and passes his free kick to Luis Suarez in a cheeky-ass move. Fire.

Because you think scoring a “normal” penalty would be to undeserving for the MSN. #LaLiga #FCBCelta https://t.co/KQNoDppMGV

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 14, 2016