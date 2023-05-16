‘Met Gala Year 3000’: Otherworldly Photos from a Queer Alien Dance Party

A couple of Sundays ago, “Melbourne’s Nightclub”, Miscellania, was transformed from your typical, vaguely dingy, city venue into a spectacularly intricate Alien ballroom — the Met Gala in the year 3000.
Behind the transmogrification was Paralusion, a queer, femme-led party production, and Rude Baby Records, a dance collective focusing on the city’s integral alternative music community. If it’s one thing we know about Paralusion’s parties, there’s gonna be a theme. And it’s mandatory to lean in.
Known for their previous, similarly creatively incepted events, “Expensive Ugly”, a queer nightclub and runway extravaganza, and “Fairy Tales”, which celebrated Lucky Tooth Gems’ second birthday, Paralusion has become notorious for coalescing the city’s local businesses, creatives, and underground forces with some of our best local music selectors, procuring parties which celebrate a collectivisation of performance, fashion, music and art.
The Alien Gala saw performances by Chiharu Valentino [soundtracked by SAL], Gemma Sattler [choreographed by Cora Hughes], Cherry Chola [ft. Ruby Sofia] and Lucy Lamb. Soundtracked by DVD b2b Slam Ross, Monfranco b2b Chaotiic Good, DJ Casper, Lilith, Rat King222 and Von Adamas, the neo-rave babies of 22nd century Naarm danced amid techno-futuristic installations by Nissassa Bacci and Petra Treble, visuals by ElfX, and artworks by Jimmy’s Closet.
“Alien Gala” is a pretty broad theme, if you imagine the endless expansion of the universe and all the other universes past our galaxy – to the cosmic microwave and beyond – anything you could imagine might happen to corporeal beings by the year 3000.
Accordingly, there was an incredible breadth of costuming, with a penchant for ethereal makeup looks, metallic textures, Sexiaz Lingerie [shameless plug], and body paint.
Below are photos from the evening, captured by photographers Lux Newman, Tegan and Rose, and myself, on my crappy digital camera.