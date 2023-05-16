‘Met Gala Year 3000’: Otherworldly Photos from a Queer Alien Dance Party

A couple of Sundays ago, “Melbourne’s Nightclub”, Miscellania, was transformed from your typical, vaguely dingy, city venue into a spectacularly intricate Alien ballroom — the Met Gala in the year 3000.

Behind the transmogrification was Paralusion, a queer, femme-led party production, and Rude Baby Records, a dance collective focusing on the city’s integral alternative music community. If it’s one thing we know about Paralusion’s parties, there’s gonna be a theme. And it’s mandatory to lean in.

Known for their previous, similarly creatively incepted events, “Expensive Ugly”, a queer nightclub and runway extravaganza, and “Fairy Tales”, which celebrated Lucky Tooth Gems’ second birthday, Paralusion has become notorious for coalescing the city’s local businesses, creatives, and underground forces with some of our best local music selectors, procuring parties which celebrate a collectivisation of performance, fashion, music and art.

The Alien Gala saw performances by Chiharu Valentino [soundtracked by SAL], Gemma Sattler [choreographed by Cora Hughes], Cherry Chola [ft. Ruby Sofia] and Lucy Lamb. Soundtracked by DVD b2b Slam Ross, Monfranco b2b Chaotiic Good, DJ Casper, Lilith, Rat King222 and Von Adamas, the neo-rave babies of 22nd century Naarm danced amid techno-futuristic installations by Nissassa Bacci and Petra Treble, visuals by ElfX, and artworks by Jimmy’s Closet.

“Alien Gala” is a pretty broad theme, if you imagine the endless expansion of the universe and all the other universes past our galaxy – to the cosmic microwave and beyond – anything you could imagine might happen to corporeal beings by the year 3000.

Accordingly, there was an incredible breadth of costuming, with a penchant for ethereal makeup looks, metallic textures, Sexiaz Lingerie [shameless plug], and body paint.

Below are photos from the evening, captured by photographers Lux Newman, Tegan and Rose, and myself, on my crappy digital camera.

Feast your eyes, earthlings.

THE WAY HOTTER AND COOLER ALTERNATe VERSION OF AVATAR WHERE ALL THE NA’VI WEAR MAROSKE PEECH BELTED MINIS and nikes [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

PURPLE PEOPLE PHONE HOME [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

LIKE IF DUNE [2021] WAS GOOD [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

DAVEY JONES AFTER ONE WEEKEND IN BERLIN [PHOTO BY @TWILIGHTLUVR101 / @PRINCESS.PEACH_1]

BEAUTIFUL! THE MAKEUP, THE HAIR, THE vibrance… YOU COULD FUCKING NEVER [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

THIS WAS ACTUALLY JUST THEIR SUNDAY DAYTIME OUTFIT [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

FOR WHEN YOU HAVE TO MEANDER AROUND FITZROY AT 2 AND HIT THE ALIEN GALA AT 5….WORK [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

PUTTING THE SEXY IN EXTRATERRESTRIAL [PHOTO BY @TWILIGHTLUVR101 / @PRINCESS.PEACH_1]

A SPACE PRINCESS FROM THE UNIVERSE OF TERRIFYINGLY HOT BITCHES [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

you… expect me to CHOOSE JUST ONE?….? [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

THE ONE AND ONLY PRINCESS PUTA! MISS CHERRY CHOLA, EVERYONE [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

MISS RUBY SOFIA JOINS CHERRY CHOLA FOR AN WORLD-DESTROYING DUET [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

GROUP COSTUMES BB [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

THE FELTED EYEBALLS WERE MADE BY THIS ANGEL [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

DISPATCHES FROM THE UNIVERSE WHERE EVERYONE IS A SARTORIAL GOD AND NOBODY SPEAKS [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

PLANET 100 EVERYBODY…. [PHOTO BY @TWILIGHTLUVR101 / @PRINCESS.PEACH_1]

I DID A REVERSE IMAGE SEARCH TO TRY AND FIGURE OUT WHAT THIS COSTUME WAS AND ALL IT CAME UP WITH WAS AVATAR AND I’M 95% CERTAIN THAT ISN’T RIGHT. IF YOU KNOW, DROP ME A LINE [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

ONLY ONE THING IS FOR CERTAIN: WE ARE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE [PHOTO BY @TWILIGHTLUVR101 / @PRINCESS.PEACH_1]

JUST AN ALIEN FAIRY LOST IN THE RUINS OF SWANSTON STREET [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

@coraehughes X @gemmasattler performance [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

@coraehughes X @gemmasattler performance [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

HIA KNOWS BY THE YEAR 3000 EVERYONE WILL BE DRIPPING IN HEAD TO TOE SEXIAZ [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

ALICE KNOWS NOT EVEN THE INTERPLANETARY FALL OF CIVILISATIONS WILL STOP HOT PEOPLE FROM BEING HOT…. APOCALYPSE BECOMES US [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

CHAOTIIC GOOD X MONFRAANCO! EARTH MAY BE LIMITED BUT CUTE DJS ARE FOREVER [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

IF THE KID FROM BACK TO THE FUTURE WAS COOL AS FUCK AND UNBEARABLY DRIPPY [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

ANDREW PROVING TO THE WORLD AALIYAHCORE IS THE ONLY WAY FORWARD FOR MEN’S FASHION [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

2 OF WINX CLUB’S MOST UNDERRATED CHARACTERS [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

IRIS, EVERYBODY! WHATEVER PLANET THIS IS I WANT TO LIVE THERE [PHOTO BY @TWILIGHTLUVR101 / @PRINCESS.PEACH_1]

10S ACROSS THE BOARD [PHOTO BY @TWILIGHTLUVR101 / @PRINCESS.PEACH_1]

@chiharuvalentino [photo by lux newman]

@chiharuvalentino ft. @sal__l [photo by lux newman]

PARALUSION’S PARENTS, LUX AND SARA [PHOTO BY ARIELLE RICHARDS]

<3333333 [PHOTO BY LUX NEWMAN]

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia.