Met Police Sued for Telling Journalist He Was ‘Killing People’ During Lockdown Walk

A journalist who was surrounded by police and accused of “killing people” as he filmed officers interacting with a distressed woman during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown, is suing the Metropolitan Police and demanding an apology for a breach of human rights and assault.

Michael Segalov, a journalist who contributes to VICE among other outlets, was out for a walk in Finsbury Park, north London in April 2020. At that time, coronavirus restrictions allowed people to leave the house only for essential journeys and exercise.

https://twitter.com/simonchilds13/status/1250718305889013760

During the walk, he came across police officers who were not wearing masks or other PPE speaking to a woman who appeared to be distressed.

As a journalist, he decided to film the incident on his phone. At the time there was much public debate about the powers given to police under new coronavirus legislation.

Segalov was quickly surrounded by several police officers, who told him to go home and threatened to fine him. When he explained that he was a journalist, one officer, who identified himself as Sergeant Gary Brown, said: “I don’t care what you are, go home”.

When Segalov noted how close Sergeant Brown was standing to him, the officer said: “You’re killing people. Go home.” Segalov says that he felt Brown’s spittle on his face at this point.

After further threats from the police officers, Segalov left the area.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council guidance on working with journalists during the coronavirus outbreak clearly states that “journalists are covered as key workers”, acknowledges that there is “a public interest in keeping the population informed”. Police are instructed to “engage” with journalists if they are unsure why they are outside. Journalists are expected to follow the guidelines on social distancing, which Segalov was doing until the officers surrounded him.

In December, the Police Professional Standards Unit upheld a complaint from Segalov about the incident, and acknowledged that officers failed to follow guidelines for engaging with the public regarding COVID legislation.

Three of the officers present breached the two-metre rule set out in the government’s social distancing guidance.

Segalov is now suing the Metropolitan Police for a breach of his right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights. He is also claiming for assault, as he says that he feared unlawful physical contact if he did not comply with the officers.

As well as damages, Segalov is seeking a declaration that his rights have been interfered with, and a direct apology from the officers involved in the incident, including Sergeant Brown in particular.

Segalov told VICE World News: “This incident left me deeply distressed and shaken. After weeks of carefully socially distancing at the start of a deadly pandemic, police officers without masks repeatedly shouted at me with their spit landing on my face – while they accused me of killing people – simply for doing my job as a journalist. These officers showed a wilful disregard for press freedom, COVID regulations and basic human rights law. My hope is that this legal action will set the record straight, and ensure the Metropolitan Police don’t make similar mistakes in future.”

Lochlinn Parker of ITN Solicitors, acting for Segalov, said: “There are two issues in this case. First is the right of journalists to do their job without being intimidated, and second is the officers’ total disregard of the guidelines on public health.

“What happened to Michael occurred very early in the pandemic, when concern about the transmission of the virus was at a peak, but understanding was in its infancy. The actions of the officers, shouting in our client’s face and repeatedly invading his personal space in order to intimidate him, not only prevented Michael from doing his job, but left him shaken and gravely concerned that they may have passed on the virus. The Met Police have accepted that the officers’ actions were wrong, and we now hope that they will resolve Michael’s claim without delay.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received a letter of claim in relation to an incident in Finsbury Park in April 2020. We are considering it and will respond in due course.”