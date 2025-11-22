The Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Is on Sale Early for Black Friday

Meta’s Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets don’t go on sale as often as I’d like. Sales on the two newest models, the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, are rare enough that when they happen, I shout the news like a rooster watching the sun come up.

With less than a week to go until Black Friday, the sales are starting to go live already. You can score a $50 deal for the 128GB version of the Quest 3S, knocking its price down to $249. Doubling the internal storage, the 256GB Quest 3S is $70 off, which makes it $329.

Looking for a deal on the Quest 3, the more powerful Meta VR headset that slots in above the 3S? Well, there isn’t one. With the Quest 3 sitting full-priced at $499, the gap between the two models widens even further.

The Quest 3 is a better performer. Part of that comes down to its pancake lens, which provides a sharper view than the Quest 3S’ Fresnel lenses. I didn’t think the difference was night and day, though. The Quest 3 is better. Is it $250 better? Not unless you’re a stickler for the absolute highest quality on the more photo-realistic apps and games.

There was enough room in the Quest 3S to allow me to wear a pair of glasses underneath. Like the Quest 3, the Quest 3S lets you adjust the distance between your eyes and the display in order to give you a little extra room for glasses to fit within the eye cups.

Normally I wear contact lenses, but for the sake of testing I gave it a go with both my narrow-frame glasses and my wider-frame glasses. No problems with either. I had to take the headset off and put it more gingerly, but it wasn’t enough of a problem to interfere.

Don’t forget that you can order prescription lenses for the Meta Quests from Zenni. I haven’t tried them, but Zenni is partnered with Meta, and you can buy them from the official Meta Store.