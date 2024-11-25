MetaHuman Geoff Keighley Headlines ‘The Game Awards’ in ‘Fortnite’, Terrifying Millions

There’s just something uncanny about realism in the world of Fortnite. I’m not sure if it’s giving Who Framed Roger Rabbit or a new terrifying middle ground, but the idea of MetaHuman Geoff Keighley being the main focus point of the upcoming Game Awards Fortnite island is something that will plague my nightmares for months to come.

‘fortnite’: Who at Epic Games Thought This Was a Good Idea?

MetaHuman is an incredibly impressive piece of technology. Having the ability to photo-realistically bring a mapping of a person’s face into a video game is something I never thought I would see. If my 8-year-old self could see this when I thought that Metal Gear Solid was the pinnacle of graphical advancement? I would have to pinch myself.

The idea of seeing a photorealistic human in the world of Fortnite is a terrifying thought. And now? It’s a terrifying reality, thanks to the efforts of Epic Games, Fortnite, and The Game Awards. Last year, we got our first glimpse at how the future of The Game Awards and voting for our favorite games could look. And this year? They’re striving for even further strides by bringing a one-to-one replica of the host into Fortnite. But we can’t help but notice something is… off?

Maybe it’s the fact that they’re trying out MetaHuman characters in a cartoony world like Fortnite. It could be the fact that he hasn’t popped into this world in some sort of outlandish outfit. Or maybe it’s just weird and kind of cringe that we’ve got something like this in our favorite battle royale.

At least we won’t need to hurry up and wrap things up when we’re voting for our favorite Fortnite Creative Islands. If they bring this back for the 2025 season, please make him a little more cartoony or something.

If your morbid curiosity requires you to check this out, enter Island Code: 0853-1358-8532. You’ll instantly travel to The Game Awards Island. I won’t be held responsible for any sort of mental or emotional damage that you receive from seeing MetaHuman Geoff Keighley, though.