While there’s no end to the unique ways an artist can release a new song, this might be the first time a band has done it in a video game. We’re not talking “wrote it for the game, released on the soundtrack”. More like “exclusively released newest single to Grand Theft Auto VI‘s in-game metal radio station”.

Metal band Power Trip dropped another single from their upcoming album in the video game and nowhere else. It’s not on streaming or YouTube, meaning the only place fans can hear it right now is by catching it on the radio in GTA 6. “Mutual Death Warrant” plays on the station 106.6 The Chamber, if any Power Trip/GTA fans want to tune in.

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Currently, Power Trip haven’t shared any concrete details about their newest album. It’s been confirmed for 2027, making it their first in 10 years. Additionally, they previously dropped the singles “Precinct 3” and “Scavenger” in October. But other than that, their upcoming project is still shrouded in mystery.

However, the band does have one show scheduled for November 20, 2026, in New Orleans. A new single dropped, a mystery album confirmed, and one show on the books? It’s possible fans might be getting an official album announcement at the gig tonight. If that’s the case, hopefully a streaming release for “Mutual Death Warrant” isn’t far behind. For the sake of all the non-gamer fans.

Power Trip Release New Single Exclusively To Radio…in ‘GTA 6’

Right now, with the single only available in GTA 6, it’s anyone’s guess what it sounds like. Judging by Power Trip’s previous singles, it could be a combination of the hardcore thrash and groove metal sounds they leaned into for “Precinct 3” and “Scavenger”, respectively.

Although, it’s also possible that “Mutual Death Warrant” is something completely different. That’s all part of the fun of releasing a song this way. Equal parts intriguing and frustrating, recreating the experience of waiting to hear your favorite band’s newest song on the radio and not knowing when it’s going to play. At least in real life you could call the DJ and request the song.

If any Power Trip fans out there are playing GTA 6 today, let us know what “Mutual Death Warrant” sounds like, will you? We don’t get any exclusive singles in Crazy Taxi.

Photo by Samantha Tellez