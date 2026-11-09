Metal Band Finally Gets Denny’s Concert After Singer Crashes Corporate Meeting

Silly Goose has gone viral multiple times for their bizarre, high-energy pop-up concerts across the US. The band is known for their pop-up concerts in parking lots of gas stations or fast food restaurants. Typically, these locations are outside of concerts at large venues in the area. They’ll catch the attention of concert-goers leaving a concert, creating a high-energy metal show atmosphere wherever they can, whether they’re welcomed or not. Now, the metal band, which is reviving nu-metal, has aimed to capitalize on a famous unconventional show location.

Back in May of 2013, a hardcore punk band named Live Without performed in a spot that went viral on the internet. The punk band performed inside a Denny’s restaurant in Houston, Texas. At the beginning of the set, their frontman Kris famously announced, “What the f*ck is up, Denny’s?” seconds before their set. With this, the crowd and pit opened up, and the band became internet legends.

Videos by VICE

The video went viral, and has inspired multiple bands to perform in outrageous locations since. Also, the expression “What the f*ck is up, Denny’s” became an internet meme and a common thing to say ahead of any band’s set. A decade later, on October 26, 2023, iconic pop-punk band Blink-182 performed a surprise one-song concert at a Denny’s in Long Beach, California. They sought corporate approval for the concert, which promoted their 2024 album One More Time.

Silly Goose’s Denny Performance After Crashing a Corporate Conference

On November, 7, 2026, Silly Goose finally got their chance to continue the Denny’s concert legacy. The bands frontman, Jackson Foster, crashed the restaurant’s corporate conference in September. He campaigned for a collaboration with the restaurant chain called “Goose Slam.” At a Denny’s location in Norcross, Georgia, Silly Goose filmed a music video for “Goodnight”, a single from their album released back in May.

Normally, Silly Goose doesn’t ask for permission for their pop-up shows. At times, this has resulted in a clash with the owners of these establishments. For this performance at Denny, it marks the first time the band has been granted permission beforehand. The band has also announced “Goose Fest”. It’s an upcoming festival that’ll take place on January 16th in the bands home city, Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo credit: Instagram/sillygooseatl