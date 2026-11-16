Metal Drummer Fires Back at Fans Who Say Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Can’t Play

The drummer for Swedish heavy metal band Avatar knows good drumming when he hears it, according to a November 2026 chat with YouTube channel Krogi. John Alfredsson co-founded Avatar in 2001, after one artist in particular inspired him to learn the drums. And he challenged anyone who says this guy can’t play.

When asked what led to him becoming a drummer, Alfredsson immediately answered, “Lars [Ulrich]. It’s always Lars.” But there was more to it than the Metallica drummer in general. “In particular,” he added, “It was the S&M orchestra, the S&M live album they did back in ’98 or something.”

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He continued, “The concert got aired on Swedish TV, so I recorded it on VHS. This gives away my age,” he joked. “And I just kept on watching it over and over because they had nice cameras on the drums.

“I had heard Metallica before, but only music videos and albums,” Alfredsson added. “But now I got actual footage of a drummer from multiple angles. Because I’m old enough to not be born with YouTube and stuff like that, DVDs, whatever. So I had this VHS and I could just check and learn and [be], like, ‘Whoa, he’s hitting something with his foot, too. What is that? Ah, that’s the bass drum. Ah, I get it.’”

Avatar Drummer Issues Challenge to Metallica Fans Who Think Lars Ulrich’s Drumming ‘Sucks’

“Lars is playing in a very educational way,” Alfredsson added. “His way of playing — [he] is a very educational drummer.”

With the VHS of Metallica’s live orchestral concert, which released in 1999, John Alfredsson had something like a training manual for learning the drums. Just a few years after that, he formed Avatar, and they debuted in 2004.

When prompted about Lars Ulrich’s “controversial” drumming, Alfredsson was ready to defend him. There are some people who think Ulrich is a subpar drummer, comments that are most often found clogging up social media and Reddit threads. Alfredsson agreed that Ulrich gets a huge amount of online hate, but also issued a challenge to those who think Lars Ulrich “sucks”.

“I can say one thing,” Alfredsson said. “Everybody who thinks he sucks, go and watch a Metallica show now. Because I’m not immune — of course, I’ve seen [comments on the] Internet. Go watch a Metallica show in 2026, and he will blow you away. Also, everybody who’s saying he sucks, they are usually worse.”

Alfredsson went on to add that when Avatar played a few shows with Metallica in summer 2026, he watched the band’s entire set from beginning to end, at every show. “[Lars is] on a f***ing high,” he said. “He’s so good.”

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage