‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ DLC Lets Snake Become A Crocodile, and It’s As Ridiculous As It Sounds

Konami has revealed that the Digital Deluxe edition of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater includes a new uniform that lets Snake turn into a crocodile. The Sneaking DLC pack item is a callback to one of MGS3‘s most beloved camouflage items. However, the new suit completely turns Snake into an apex predator, literally.

‘MGS3 Delta’ DLC Lets Snake Become A Crocodile

Screenshot: Twitter: @metalgear_jp

In the original Metal Gear Solid 3, players could unlock a rare camouflage item in Chyornyj Prud called the Crocodile Cap. The silly item allowed Snake to become completely undetectable by enemies while swimming in water. No, seriously, you could literally start shooting at enemies inches from their face, and they would still think you were a croc swimming. The outfit was pretty overpowered.

However, Konami has revealed that they are overhauling the cap in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, by offering players an entire crocodile suit. In a June 29 post on X, the Japanese developer posted a video of the new improved camo item. Now, Snake does not have to stick to water, and can now crawl on land. Hilariously, the video shows Snake having crocodile scales that run down his entire back. He also has a tail that wiggles as well!

Screenshot: Konami

As if that wasn’t silly enough, the clip shows that the suit’s crocodile mouth opens and closes as you move. So, you can crawl around on the land as much as you want, while tricking both humans and crocodiles. Interestingly, Konami hinted at the Crocodile Suit giving players additional special effects. “METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER [Digital Deluxe Edition] Introducing the Sneaking DLC ​​Pack exclusive uniform ‘Crocodile Suit’ If you crawl like a crocodile, you’ll get special effects…?”

Everything Included in the ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ Digital Deluxe Edition

Screenshot: Konami, PlayStation

The Metal Gear Solid Delta Deluxe Edition is $79 and features the Sneaking DLC Pack. However, it doesn’t just include the new crocodile suit, as it also features a whole handful of outfits and items for Snake.

For your convenience, here is a full list of everything included in the MGS3 Deluxe Edition:

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER (Digital Game)

Sneaking DLC Pack

Uniform: Battle Dress (PW ver.)​

Uniform: Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)​

Uniform: Crocodile Suit​

Uniform: Naked (Woodland)​

Uniform: Naked (Ammunition Belt)

Uniform: Gold

Face: Glasses

Face: Sunglasses

Equipment: Kerotan Mask

Equipment: GA-KO Mask

I’ll be honest, while I’m not thrilled about $80 games, I actually think the new croc suit is worth the extra $10. Plus, the DLC uniform is the perfect evolution of the Crocodile Cap, and totally on brand for a Hideo Kojima game. I mean, have you seen the silly stuff in Death Stranding 2? MGS3 Delta launches on PlayStation 5 on August 25, 2025.